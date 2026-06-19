SABIS: Internationally Accredited Education in the UAE & Gulf

With 12 schools in six emirates, SABIS delivers quality education to families across UAE
With an established presence in 21 countries across five continents, SABIS stands as a leading provider of high-quality, internationally recognized education. Across the UAE and the wider Gulf, this global network translates into a consistent, results-driven approach that equips students with the knowledge and 21st century skills needed to succeed in school and beyond.
In the UAE, SABIS operates 12 schools across six emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain), offering families access to a proven educational system focused on academic excellence, personal development, and life preparation. Across the Gulf, SABIS is also firmly established in key cities in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, namely Muscat, Manama, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Doha, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in education across the region.
What sets SABIS apart is not only its scale but also its commitment to maintaining consistent standards across all locations. Students benefit from a structured academic environment that emphasizes mastery, discipline, and the development of critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills.
Central to this commitment is SABIS's dedication to international accreditation. Its schools are supported by prestigious international accreditations, including Accreditation International (Ai), the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA), and the National Council for Private School Accreditation (NCPSA). These credentials reflect adherence to rigorous global benchmarks and ensure that students receive an education that is both credible and competitive worldwide.
As demand for quality education grows across the Gulf and the world, SABIS continues to deliver a trusted, internationally accredited system preparing students for success in university and beyond.
Registration is now open across the SABIS Network. To explore SABIS schools in the Gulf and in 21 countries - such as Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Morocco, Lebanon, the United States, Germany, China, Panama, Brazil, and more - visit network.sabis.net.