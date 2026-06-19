SABIS: Internationally Accredited Education in the UAE & Gulf

In the UAE, SABIS operates 12 schools across six emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain), offering families access to a proven educational system focused on academic excellence, personal development, and life preparation. Across the Gulf, SABIS is also firmly established in key cities in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, namely Muscat, Manama, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Doha, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in education across the region.