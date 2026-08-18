RAK Academy celebrates the exceptional A Level and IB results for the Class of 2026

Up to 15 students among 38 recognised as Top Achievers at the school
RAK Academy is celebrating academic success of its Class of 2026, marked by A Level results announced this August, following the Academy’s 100% IB Diploma achievement rate released in July.
A Level Results reflect a remarkable performance with 100 per cent of students achieved A–A* in English Language and 100% secured A–B in Geography and Spanish. Students attained strong results were also recorded in Physics, Mathematics and History, alongside with English Literature and Art, showcasing an exceptional record across the subjects
With 15 students among 38 which is almost 40% of the class of 2026 were recognised as Top Achievers at the school for their exceptional academic results across the A Level and IB pathways.
Philip Lee, Executive Vice Principal of RAK Academy, said:
“These results reinforce our belief that giving students both choice and challenge help them thrive. We encourage every student to discover where their potential can take them, while developing the confidence, character and skills to become well-rounded individuals. A fantastic outcome and one that our whole community can be proud of and celebrate together”
The A Level achievement comes after the Academy’s IB Diploma results which were released in July and showed 100% of students achieved the Diploma. 100% of students scored grade 6 to 7 in Business, Arabic, History and Computer Science, while all student in Geography, Spanish, Physics and Mathematics Higher Level achieved grades 5–7.
A consistent strong result has been established from both curriculums in the following subjects: STEM, languages, humanities, creative art and business.
Marc Groenewald, Head of Secondary at RAK Academy Khuzam, said:
“Today, we celebrate the commitment, determination, and hard work our students have demonstrated throughout their educational journey. Their achievements are the result of countless hours of effort, the support of dedicated teachers and families, and a school community that believes in the power of encouraging and uplifting one another”
RAK Academy is proud of the class of 2026 and congratulate them for pushing their limits and reaching outstanding results through both A and IB programmes.
RAK Academy stands as one of the Ras Al Khaimah’s leading international schools, with over 50 years of education in the emirates. As part of its ongoing growth through its three branches, a new Secondary School expansion is developing in Al Hamra, broaden its educational offerings, with the first cohort of Grade 12 students scheduled to graduate in 2029.