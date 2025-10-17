PTCL Group and PPAF expand 'Ba-Ikhtiar' to empower 2,300 women at GITEX Global 2025

Dubai: PTCL Group, in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), announced the expansion of its flagship women empowerment initiative, Ba-Ikhtiar, during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. The agreement was signed between Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, and Nadir Gul Barech, CEO, PPAF, marking another milestone in PTCL Group’s commitment to inclusive development and digital empowerment across Pakistan.



‘Ba-Ikhtiar’, a social initiative jointly piloted by PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to empower 100 underprivileged women entrepreneurs in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is now being expanded to 23 flood-affected cities across the country following its resounding success. The extended program aims to up-skill over 2,300 women by equipping them with digital and entrepreneurial capabilities to enhance their livelihoods and drive upward social mobility.