NKN Media celebrates 5 years of success with Icons of UAE Season 3 in Dubai

On the achievements, Mr Abdul Majid Khan, Global CEO - NKN Media, said, "I would like to thank every member of the NKN Media family and our partners for being a part of this remarkable journey. The achievements of the five glorious years fill me with pride and gratitude. We have expanded our IPs, reached multiple countries and partnered with many leading brands across the globe; this would not have been possible without the support of my team and partners. As we aggressively expand and grow, we continue to uphold excellence and a strong will to dynamically move ahead and make a positive impact in the industry.”