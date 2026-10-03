Ninja Group powers JAFZA cold-storage operations with new 355kW solar plant

Mr. Lakhpat Kalwani, Company Director at Ninja Group, said: "In the cold storage sector, energy efficiency is everything. Our 355kW solar plant not only stabilises our long-term energy costs but also ensures our cooling systems are powered by the sun. It's a win for our operational bottom line and the planet." He added that the project reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a future increasingly powered by clean and renewable energy, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050's target of sourcing 75 per cent of the emirate's power from clean sources.