Ninja Group powers JAFZA cold-storage operations with new 355kW solar plant

Dubai logistics specialist gains round-the-clock renewable power from rooftop solar
Ninja Group, a specialist in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics, has commissioned a 355 kW solar plant at its flagship facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), one of the region's busiest industrial and logistics hubs, in partnership with Sun Green Energy.
Cold-chain logistics is among the most energy-intensive segments of the supply chain industry, with refrigeration and climate-control systems running continuously throughout the year regardless of outside conditions. For Ninja Group, the new installation is designed to offset up to 90% of the constant electricity demand, giving the company a stable, on-site power source at a time when utility costs across the region continue to rise.
The solar plant uses high-density, latest-generation solar cells engineered by Sun Green Energy to maximise electricity generation, with the energy plant designed to deliver peak output for more than 30 years, positioning it as a long-term energy asset.
Mr. Lakhpat Kalwani, Company Director at Ninja Group, said: "In the cold storage sector, energy efficiency is everything. Our 355kW solar plant not only stabilises our long-term energy costs but also ensures our cooling systems are powered by the sun. It's a win for our operational bottom line and the planet." He added that the project reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a future increasingly powered by clean and renewable energy, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050's target of sourcing 75 per cent of the emirate's power from clean sources.
Sun Green Energy further added: "We build long-term power assets for our clients, which assist them to be in control of their power source as well as saving their electricity bills”
Established in 2016 and registered with DEWA, TRAKHEES, JAFZA and DCD, Sun Green Energy has completed more than 105 installations across the UAE & GCC, spanning logistics, manufacturing and commercial real estate. The Ninja Group solar plant adds to a growing number of industrial and logistics operators in JAFZA turning to solar to manage rising energy costs and support the emirate's wider sustainability goals.