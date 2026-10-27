‘Mr. Dubai’ Yasser Elnaggar marks milestone with 100 international partnerships

Dubai-based entrepreneur expands global presence through partnerships with leading brands
Entrepreneur, cultural ambassador and digital creator Yasser Elnaggar, widely known as ‘Mr. Dubai’ has announced a major career milestone, reaching 100 global collaborations across luxury, fashion, automotive, jewellery and entertainment.
The achievement marks a new chapter for the Dubai-based personality, whose international portfolio includes associations with Swiss luxury watchmaker Sarcar Geneve, celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra and global names including Mercedes-Benz, Omoda and Bulgari.
Known for combining entrepreneurship with digital influence, Elnaggar has built a presence across international markets, connecting luxury brands and creative industries with audiences in the Middle East and beyond.
His growing portfolio reflects Dubai’s emergence as a global destination for luxury, fashion, entertainment and digital entrepreneurship, where international brands increasingly collaborate with influential personalities to reach new audiences.
Beyond commercial partnerships, Elnaggar has also expanded his international presence through cultural initiatives. As the reported Cultural Ambassador of South Korea to the Arab World, he has worked towards strengthening cultural connections between the two regions, bringing together communities through entertainment, fashion and international engagement.
Elnaggar has also been associated with TC Candler’s 100 Most Handsome Faces nominations, including reported recognition for the 2026 edition, adding to his visibility in the international fashion and lifestyle space.
“Reaching 100 global collaborations is not just a personal milestone; it is a testament to the endless possibilities that Dubai inspires,” said Elnaggar.
“My goal has always been to build cultural and commercial bridges that resonate globally, and this is only the beginning of a much larger journey.”
With 100 collaborations now announced, Elnaggar is preparing to expand his entrepreneurial and media ventures through new international partnerships, multimedia projects and creative initiatives aimed at audiences worldwide.
According to Elnaggar, the next phase of his career will focus on strengthening relationships with international brands while exploring opportunities across entertainment, digital media and cross-cultural collaborations.
His ambition is to build on Dubai’s international influence while creating opportunities that connect businesses, creators and audiences across different markets.
From luxury fashion and Swiss watchmaking to automotive partnerships and cultural representation, Elnaggar’s milestone highlights the increasingly international reach of Dubai-based digital personalities.
100 global collaborations. Multiple international industries. One Dubai-based entrepreneur taking his ambitions worldwide.