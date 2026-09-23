mazeed announces Matha the AI Financial Agent, at Seamless Middle East 2026

Enabling businesses to interact with financial data through natural-language conversations
mazeed, a financial management platform, is announcing Matha the AI Financial Agent, at Seamless Middle East 2026. Already available on iOS and Android, Matha enables businesses to interact with their financial data through natural-language conversations and receive timely updates and guidance based on their business information.
The announcement comes as mazeed showcases its connected financial management ecosystem at Seamless Middle East 2026, taking place from 22 to 24 September at Dubai World Trade Centre. The platform brings together AI-powered accounting software, e-invoicing solutions, and accounting & tax services within one connected ecosystem.
Through Matha business owners and finance teams can ask questions about their financial performance and receive answers based on their own business data. This includes questions about cash position, changes in financial performance, customer payment behaviour and potential business scenarios.
Matha also introduces a proactive layer to financial management. Rather than requiring users to continuously monitor their reports, the AI Financial Agent can send notifications and updates when it identifies matters that may require attention. These can include unusual trends, potential risks, upcoming tax-filing deadlines and other relevant developments across the business’s financial data. Matha can also provide guidance and advice to help users understand the situation and determine what to consider next.
Khalid Radi, CEO of mazeed, said:
“Businesses today need more than access to financial data. They need to understand it and use it to make better decisions. Most business owners don’t have the time to work through multiple reports and identify what actually requires their attention. That is why we created Matha | mazeed’s AI financial agent.
Business owners can ask Matha questions in plain language and receive answers based on their own financial information. But Matha doesn’t only wait for a question. It also works proactively, notifying business owners about unusual trends, potential risks, upcoming tax-filing deadlines, and other matters that may require their attention.
It is an important step towards our vision of mazeed as the financial operating system for GCC businesses, where routine accounting happens in the background and owners receive the clarity and timely guidance they need to decide what to do next.”
Matha the AI Financial Agent, is available to all mazeed users across all plans and is accessible through the mazeed Mobile App on iOS and Android. The app also gives users access to key financial functions while on the move, including recording customer payments, creating and sharing invoices through WhatsApp, and scanning and uploading documents using OCR to automate data entry.
Alongside Matha, mazeed is highlighting its e-invoicing solution as businesses across the UAE prepare for the country’s transition to e-invoicing. The solution is AI-powered, UAE-hosted, supports VAT filing automation and Arabic and English, and is fully PINT AE compliant. mazeed is also an e-invoicing service provider.
The company’s presence at Seamless reflects its broader approach to financial management, bringing software, e-invoicing and professional accounting and tax expertise together within one connected ecosystem.
Visitors can experience Matha the AI Financial Agent, and explore mazeed’s connected financial management ecosystem at Booth M60, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 22 to 24 September.
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