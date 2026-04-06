Max-Hervé George leads SWI Group IPO on Euronext Amsterdam through SWI Capital Holding

SWI Capital Holding, parent of SWI Group, lists on Euronext Amsterdam under ticker SWICH
SWI Capital Holding Ltd., the parent company of SWI Group, has completed its IPO on Euronext Amsterdam, with shares trading under the ticker symbol “SWICH.” The IPO marks the entry of SWI Capital Holding into European public markets, formalising a listed holding structure for SWI Group’s diversified global investment platform.
For SWI Group, the move represents a structural evolution rather than a transactional event. As of 31 December 2025, SWI Group reported a pro forma balance sheet of approximately €3.2 billion and manages around €11 billion in assets under management. Operating across 26 offices in 18 countries, SWI Group enters the public markets with an established international footprint spanning Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.
Max-Hervé George, Founder & CEO of SWI Group and CEO of SWI Capital Holding, has overseen the consolidation of the platform into a single listed parent entity. Under Max-Hervé George, SWI Group has developed into a multi-asset investment conglomerate with exposure across digital infrastructure, real estate, financial services, and sports and entertainment. The IPO of SWI Capital Holding centralises governance, reporting, and capital allocation at the holding level, aligning SWI Group with the regulatory standards and transparency expected in public markets.
Max-Hervé George said the IPO provides “a clear and scalable framework to support our next phase of growth,” positioning SWI Capital Holding as the permanent capital base for the broader SWI Group ecosystem.
SWI Group’s real estate activities are anchored by Stoneweg, led by Jaume Sabater, managing a portfolio of more than 300 assets. In digital infrastructure, SWI Group develops and operates data centre platforms through AiOnX, while Icona Capital provides exposure to financial institutions, asset managers, and alternative credit strategies. Together, these businesses sit under SWI Capital Holding as the listed parent.
Alongside the IPO, SWI Capital Holding appointed Arnaud de Puyfontaine as Non-Executive Chairman, reinforcing governance at the board level. With SWI Capital Holding now trading on Euronext Amsterdam, Max-Hervé George and SWI Group enter a new phase as a publicly listed alternative investment platform positioned within European capital markets.