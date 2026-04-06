Max-Hervé George, Founder & CEO of SWI Group and CEO of SWI Capital Holding, has overseen the consolidation of the platform into a single listed parent entity. Under Max-Hervé George, SWI Group has developed into a multi-asset investment conglomerate with exposure across digital infrastructure, real estate, financial services, and sports and entertainment. The IPO of SWI Capital Holding centralises governance, reporting, and capital allocation at the holding level, aligning SWI Group with the regulatory standards and transparency expected in public markets.