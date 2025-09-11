MAIR Group and Al Jazira Club partner to transform MBZ Stadium area into a commercial hub

Agreement signed at MBZ Stadium with Al Jazira Club and MAIR Group leadership present
Abu Dhabi: MAIR Group PJSC (ADX: MAIR) ("MAIR" or the "Group"), a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, and Al Jazira Sports Club, one of the largest and most successful sports clubs in the UAE, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which MAIR Group will become the official partner of Al Jazira Club in the development of a joint venture.
The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) Stadium, in the presence of Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of Al Jazira Club; and Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of MAIR Group.
According to the MoU, “Makani Real Estate”, the real estate arm of MAIR Group, will be allocated 80,000 square meters of land adjacent to the MBZ Stadium and Al Jazira Club. This land will be developed over the long term to create an integrated commercial centre featuring entertainment destinations, personal and healthcare services, with a particular focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle. The project aims to transform the surroundings of Al Jazira Club and MBZ Stadium into a dynamic and inclusive destination serving all segments of society.
Commenting on the agreement with MAIR Group, Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Jazira Club Group, said: "We always strive to make Al Jazira Club and Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium an attractive entertainment and sports destination for residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi. Collaborating with MAIR Group, a leader in this field, will take us to new heights and enhance the club's previous successes in positively engaging with the community and serving it effectively. We always welcome joint collaborations with leading local companies, and we are very pleased to have MAIR Group join the club's family of partners. We look forward to a sustainable joint collaboration that will contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of both parties and meet the aspirations and needs of the diverse community in Abu Dhabi."
“We take great pride in our partnership with Al Jazira Club, which marks a milestone in building long-term, fruitful collaboration and advancing shared goals. This vision comes to life through the development of a dynamic landmark destination that fosters community engagement and enriches Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape," said Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of MAIR Group.
"As part of Makani Real Estate’s strategic expansion, this step strengthens the integration of MAIR Group’s diverse portfolio and creates a thriving commercial ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth. The union of our proven expertise in retail and commercial real estate with Al Jazira’s distinguished heritage stands as clear testament to the strength and lasting value of this partnership.”
