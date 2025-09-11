MAIR Group and Al Jazira Club partner to transform MBZ Stadium area into a commercial hub

Commenting on the agreement with MAIR Group, Jamal Saeed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Jazira Club Group, said: "We always strive to make Al Jazira Club and Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium an attractive entertainment and sports destination for residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi. Collaborating with MAIR Group, a leader in this field, will take us to new heights and enhance the club's previous successes in positively engaging with the community and serving it effectively. We always welcome joint collaborations with leading local companies, and we are very pleased to have MAIR Group join the club's family of partners. We look forward to a sustainable joint collaboration that will contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of both parties and meet the aspirations and needs of the diverse community in Abu Dhabi."