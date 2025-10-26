LuvOra launches Transformulas Marine Miracle Collection at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Dubai: LuvOra, the premium skincare distributor of Transformulas in the UAE, proudly marks the brand’s official entry into the market with its debut at Beautyworld Middle East 2025. The launch will showcase the acclaimed Marine Miracle Signature Collection, inviting attendees to experience the brand’s transformative skincare innovation from October 27 to 29, 2025.



Transformulas offers premium, results-driven skincare that blends luxury with proven performance. Our clinically inspired formulations consistently deliver visible results—driving customer satisfaction, repeat purchases, and strong retail loyalty.