LuvOra launches Transformulas Marine Miracle Collection at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Dubai: LuvOra, the premium skincare distributor of Transformulas in the UAE, proudly marks the brand’s official entry into the market with its debut at Beautyworld Middle East 2025. The launch will showcase the acclaimed Marine Miracle Signature Collection, inviting attendees to experience the brand’s transformative skincare innovation from October 27 to 29, 2025.
Transformulas offers premium, results-driven skincare that blends luxury with proven performance. Our clinically inspired formulations consistently deliver visible results—driving customer satisfaction, repeat purchases, and strong retail loyalty.
With accessible pricing that reflects both quality and efficacy, Transformulas empowers partners to grow profitably while aligning with a brand trusted by discerning consumers.
I didn’t build a skincare brand for the beauty industry. I built it for me and for women like me. Women who wanted real results but didn’t want needlesRosalind Chapman, Founder & CEO
Known as “Needle Free High Impact Skincare,” Transformulas has established itself as a pioneer in scientifically advanced skincare. With a focus on combining nature and technology, the brand has earned international acclaim for its intelligent formulations designed to transform skin health and appearance.
The award-winning Marine Miracle Signature Collection represents the brand’s latest breakthrough in age-defying skincare. This luxurious duo the Marine Miracle Créme and the Marine Miracle EyeZone is powered by potent marine extracts, antioxidants, and bioactive minerals.
Carefully curated ingredients such as macroalgae, sea kelp, and sea salt deliver intense hydration, cellular repair, and collagen stimulation, helping to reverse visible signs of ageing.
The Marine Miracle Créme provides deep nourishment, restoring firmness and elasticity while leaving the skin feeling supple and radiant. It works beneath the surface to strengthen the skin’s barrier and promote long-term rejuvenation.
Meanwhile, the Marine Miracle EyeZone targets one of the most delicate areas, the under-eye region effectively reducing puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles to reveal a brighter, smoother, and more youthful appearance.
What makes the Marine Miracle range stand out is its ability to deliver instant and cumulative results. From the very first application, users notice improved hydration and smoother texture. Over consistent use, skin tone appears more even, fine lines diminish, and the complexion glows with renewed vitality.
The collection’s performance has been recognised with multiple industry awards, including Tatler Magazine “Best Moisturiser 2024” and Marie Claire Magazine “Best Eye Cream for Dark Circles 2024.” These honors affirm Transformulas’ commitment to scientific excellence, effective formulation, and its growing influence in the global beauty market.
At Beautyworld Middle East 2025, LuvOra will bring this innovation to life through live demonstrations at its booth.
Across two days, two models will undergo personalised product trials, allowing visitors to witness the immediate transformation that comes from using the Marine Miracle Créme and EyeZone. This interactive showcase highlights how marine science and intelligent skincare technology can create results that speak for themselves.
A spokesperson from LuvOra shared: “Our goal is to make high-performance, science-backed skincare accessible to consumers in the UAE. Transformulas reflects everything we stand for innovation, transparency, and real results. The Marine Miracle Signature Collection demonstrates how modern skincare can be both luxurious and effective.”
With the UAE’s growing demand for quality skincare solutions, LuvOra’s introduction of Transformulas could not come at a better time. The brand’s approach appeals to discerning consumers who value visible outcomes, clean formulations, and long-term skin health over short-lived cosmetic fixes.
As LuvOra continues to expand its brand portfolio, it remains focused on connecting the region’s consumers with trusted international names that combine innovation with integrity. Through strategic collaborations and platforms like Beautyworld Middle East, the company aims to redefine beauty standards in the Gulf by emphasizing results-driven care and authenticity.
Visitors can explore the Transformulas booth in Hall 6 / Stand 6-G09 at Beautyworld Middle East 2025 to experience the Marine Miracle Signature Collection firsthand. This launch marks a new chapter in the evolution of intelligent skincare where science meets the sea to reveal timeless, radiant beauty.
Born from a vision to redefine skincare in the UAE and GCC by curating authentic, passionately developed brands that celebrate dedication and innovation.
To be the leading distributor of purpose-driven, high-performance skincare brands rooted in authenticity and conscious beauty.
To bridge the gap by bringing consciously crafted, results-driven skincare brands that carry stories of innovation, research, and passion.
