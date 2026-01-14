Lionsoul Global announces strategic partnership with ALTNovel

George Mouawad, Middle East General Manager at Lionsoul, commented: “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most forward-thinking hubs for financial innovation. Partnering with ALTNovel allows investors who demand both sophistication and substance to learn about and access tailored wealth and digital asset solutions. Their commitment to transparency, data-driven research, and global impact aligns perfectly with the values we champion at Lionsoul. This partnership completes our geographic footprint in the UAE and brings us one step closer to redefining how high-value investors access and manage digital wealth.”