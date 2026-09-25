King’s College Hospital London - Dubai breaks ground on major hospital expansion

Roy Clarke said: “It is a real pleasure to be here in Dubai to mark this next stage in the hospital’s development. What has been built here over the past several years is impressive, not simply in terms of scale, but in the breadth and complexity of care now being provided. It will create the capacity for King’s College Hospital Dubai to care for more patients and further develop its specialist services. We are very pleased to support our colleagues in Dubai as they take this next phase forward.”