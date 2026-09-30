Key Mavens Group, LuLu Retail sign agreement to operate anchor hypermarket at "Le Meryeme - Liwan"

Dubai: Key Mavens Group has signed a partnership and leasing agreement with Lulu Retail to operate the primary commercial retail space at "Le Meryeme - Liwan." Under the agreement, LuLu Hypermarket will open as a core anchor tenant, enhancing the overall shopping experience and solidifying the development's standing as a comprehensive retail and service destination for residents of Liwan and neighbouring communities.



The signing ceremony took place at Key Mavens Group’s headquarters, attended by Eng. Munthir Al Ali, Chairman of Key Mavens Group, and Salim M A, Group Director, Global Operations, Lulu Retail, alongside senior executives and development and investment directors from both entities.



The meeting featured an in-depth discussion on retail sector developments, market trends, and evolving consumer needs across modern residential communities in Dubai. The two parties also reviewed shared interests and explored potential future joint investment opportunities.



On this occasion, Eng. Munthir Al Ali, Chairman of Key Mavens Group, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Lulu Retail as a strategic partner and anchor tenant at Le Meryeme - Liwan. This agreement marks an important milestone in our vision to create integrated community retail destinations that bring together trusted brands and essential daily services within an exceptional architectural setting that elevates the visitor journey and complements the local community. We remain dedicated to forging enduring partnerships that deliver authentic, long-term value to both the project and the area it serves."



Salim M A, Group Director Global Operations, Lulu Retail, added: "Our presence at Le Meryeme - Liwan reflects our ongoing expansion strategy to establish a footprint within Dubai’s emerging residential communities and cater to the rising demand for top-tier retail services. The new hypermarket will provide a comprehensive shopping experience offering fresh food, consumer goods, and daily essentials, built around the group’s high operational standards."



The agreement is part of Le Meryeme’s strategy to curate a balanced commercial mix spanning retail shops, services, dining venues, cafés, healthcare and fitness facilities, and family leisure spaces, aligned with residential and urban expansion across Liwan, Wadi Al Safa 2, and nearby master communities.



Construction at “Le Meryeme - Liwan” in Wadi Al Safa 2 remains on track, with a total built-up area of approximately 113,674 square feet and practical completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.



The project features a Spanish-inspired architectural design defined by open layouts, outdoor courtyards, and shaded terraces. Alongside LuLu Hypermarket, the destination will house an array of commercial and service offerings, including medical facilities, restaurants, cafés, fitness centres, and communal entertainment areas, creating an integrated experience tailored to residents’ daily needs and contemporary lifestyles.



Key Mavens Group previously delivered "Le Meryeme -The Villa" and is now focused on executing “Le Meryeme - Liwan.” Both projects follow a shared philosophy that places design quality and architectural identity at the core of the visitor journey, giving each destination a distinct character aligned with its location and surrounding urban fabric.



"Le Meryeme - The Villa" offers a refined architectural profile suited to the residential identity of The Villa community, pairing modern detailing with a warm ambience, alongside a curated lineup of premium brands and services. In contrast, "Le Meryeme - Liwan" introduces a vibrant, open concept prioritising intuitive circulation and seamless integration between retail, service, and community areas within an engaging environment that mirrors Liwan’s rapid growth.



Key Mavens Group operates several specialised entities across real estate development, investment, engineering consultancy, and retail, including Key Mavens Real Estate, Golden Square Engineering Consultant, and Key Mavens Retail. This integrated corporate structure enables the Group to oversee every project stage from master planning and design to development, delivery, and ongoing operations.



The Le Meryeme portfolio embodies Key Mavens Group’s drive to develop differentiated community retail hubs that merge design excellence with service diversity, generating lasting value for tenants, visitors, and surrounding neighbourhoods.