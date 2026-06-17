Kabbali Hills by Arif Developments recognised as Luxury Villa Community of the Year

The ceremony at the Museum of the Future also provided a powerful setting for the recognition, reflecting Dubai’s forward-looking spirit and its commitment to innovation, excellence, and ambition. Receiving the award at one of the UAE’s most iconic landmarks further adds to the significance of the achievement for Arif Developments.With this milestone, Arif Developments continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE real estate sector. The company remains focused on building developments that combine design quality, practical living, customer trust, and long-term value creation.