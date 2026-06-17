Kabbali Hills by Arif Developments recognised as Luxury Villa Community of the Year

Spacious planning and elegant design create a private, community-led lifestyle
Dubai, UAE: Kabbali Hills by Arif Developments has been recognised with the Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award for Luxury Villa Community of the Year, marking a proud achievement for the developer and strengthening the project’s position as one of the UAE’s notable luxury villa communities.
The award was presented during an exclusive ceremony hosted by Gulf News at the Museum of the Future, Dubai, on 12 June 2026. The event brought together leading figures from the real estate, business, and lifestyle sectors to celebrate excellence, innovation, and quality across key industries.
This recognition reflects the growing confidence in Arif Developments’ vision for Kabbali Hills - a premium villa community designed to offer a sophisticated lifestyle experience for families, homeowners, and investors. The project has been conceptualised around the idea of elevated living, combining elegant architecture, spacious planning, privacy, and a strong community-focused environment.
Kabbali Hills stands out for its emphasis on lifestyle-led residential development. The community has been designed to provide a balanced living experience, where residents can enjoy the comfort of a private villa setting while remaining connected to a thoughtfully planned environment. From its design language to its overall positioning, the project reflects the increasing demand for high-quality villa communities in the UAE.
As the country’s luxury real estate market continues to evolve, buyers are increasingly seeking developments that offer more than traditional residential space. Today’s homeowners are looking for communities that deliver quality, convenience, long-term value, and a sense of belonging.
Kabbali Hills responds to this demand by offering a residential concept that brings together premium living, family comfort, and investment appeal.
Speaking on the recognition, Arif Abdul Latif, Chairman and Founder of Arif Developments, said:
“We are honoured to receive the Gulf News Editor’s Choice Award for Luxury Villa Community of the Year. Kabbali Hills is a project that represents our belief in creating communities with purpose, quality, and long-term value. This award is a recognition of the hard work, vision, and dedication of our team, and it inspires us to continue developing residential communities that reflect the aspirations of today’s families and investors.”
The award further highlights Arif Developments’ commitment to delivering projects that align with the UAE’s growing reputation as a global destination for premium real estate. With strong demand from both local and international buyers, the country continues to attract investors who value stability, lifestyle, infrastructure, and quality developments.
For Arif Developments, Kabbali Hills represents more than a real estate project. It is a reflection of the company’s broader ambition to contribute to the development of communities that are built with attention to detail, strong planning, and a clear understanding of market expectations. The project’s recognition by Gulf News adds further credibility to its positioning in the luxury villa segment.
The ceremony at the Museum of the Future also provided a powerful setting for the recognition, reflecting Dubai’s forward-looking spirit and its commitment to innovation, excellence, and ambition. Receiving the award at one of the UAE’s most iconic landmarks further adds to the significance of the achievement for Arif Developments.With this milestone, Arif Developments continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE real estate sector. The company remains focused on building developments that combine design quality, practical living, customer trust, and long-term value creation.
The recognition of Kabbali Hills as Luxury Villa Community of the Year serves as a strong endorsement of the project’s vision and Arif Developments’ continued efforts to deliver premium communities that meet the needs of a fast-evolving real estate market.