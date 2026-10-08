INGOT Group expands in MENA with research-backed trading feature 'Rise Moments'

Rise launches its research-backed feature in three languages across the UAE and MENA
Rise, the trading app from INGOT Group, today announced the launch of Rise Moments, a feature that lets clients act on a single market question by opening a research-backed set of trades with one order. The feature is available now to all Rise clients on iOS and Android.
Each Moment begins with a market question - for example, whether rising oil prices will lift companies beyond the oil producers themselves. The Rise Research Desk answers it with a defined list of stocks and commodities and publishes the role each instrument plays. The client enters a single amount, Rise splits it across every instrument on the list and opens all positions at once, and each position remains a standard trade the client can manage individually.
Six Moments are available at launch. Four follow long-running market debates, while two are offered for a limited time. Rise will add and retire Moments as market conditions change.
The launch comes as Rise expands its presence in the UAE and the wider MENA region, supported by INGOT Group's Dubai office and its regional partnership with LALIGA.
"Our clients follow markets through the stories that shape them," said Ahmad Khawanky, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Rise. "Moments gives them a direct and transparent way to act on those views, with the research published alongside every trade. Launching in Arabic from day one reflects how important the Gulf is to our growth."
Moments are execution-only. Rise does not provide investment advice, and a Moment is not a fund or a managed portfolio.
Rise Moments is available now on iOS and Android. More information is available at traderise.com/moments.