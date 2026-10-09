IIM Ahmedabad launches AI-integrated executive MBA in Dubai to shape Gulf's future leaders

Commenting on the launch, Professor Sunil Sharma, Dean, IIM Ahmedabad – Dubai Campus said “The Gulf is witnessing one of the most consequential economic transformations of our time and the demand for leaders who can drive that transformation, has never been more acute. We designed this programme to address what we call the executive blind spot; senior leaders are expected to acquire new capabilities but cannot step away from the leadership responsibilities they have worked hard to earn. This programme is built exactly for that - to provide the full rigour of IIM Ahmedabad's academic tradition, in-person learning, peer interactions, and an AI-integrated curriculum, structured around their professional lives. We are confident it will equip seasoned professionals with the strategic depth, cross-functional judgment, and AI-ready perspective that organisations across the Gulf will increasingly demand in near and long term.’’