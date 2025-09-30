Hunter Steel Flanges inaugurates expanded manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City (DIC)

The expansion will serve global and local markets with top UAE-made solutions
Hunter Steel Flanges Manufacturing recently inaugurated its expanded manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City (DIC). The inauguration was attended by a ADNOC delegation that included senior representatives from the In-Country Value and Industrial Development Division, underscoring the company’s role as a trusted local partner contributing to the UAE’s growing industrial base.
The expansion reinforces Hunter Steel Flanges’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s Make it in the Emirates initiative and advancing the localisation of critical oil and gas equipment. “This expansion represents our commitment to the UAE and our mission to be a reliable partner for energy companies across the GCC,” said Amit Kumar Tiwari, Managing Director of Hunter Steel Flanges Manufacturing. “We are proud to support the region’s energy sector by ensuring high-quality flange and engineered solutions are always available locally, without compromising on quality or standards.”
The upgraded facility features advanced automated machines and manual machining lines, expanded production floors, in-house laboratory activities, and enhanced operational capacity to meet growing regional and international demand.
The company is also dedicated to empowering Emirati youth, especially women, by creating career growth opportunities within the industrial sector, nurturing local talent, and supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable workforce development.
Established in 2018, Hunter Steel manufactures a wide range of products, from standard flanges to custom-engineered special flanges, using carbon steel, stainless steel, duplex, super duplex, and other high-performance alloys.
By locally producing critical components, it ensures reliable availability, faster delivery, and reduced reliance on imported materials, supporting energy and industrial operators across the GCC including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.
The newly expanded facility spans over 80,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with advanced production and inspection systems, positioning the company as a strong and sustainable local manufacturing partner for the GCC’s oil and gas, petrochemical, marine, and power sectors. The company is ICV-certified and aligned with the UAE’s long-term industrial development strategy, contributing to UAE Vision 2031.
It is now expanding into advanced engineered solutions through two new specialised divisions: Zone-2 Container Solutions and Pressure Habitat & Safety Systems. These are designed for oil and gas brownfield environments, enabling safe, modular and certified operations in challenging field conditions.
It has commenced the manufacturing and global supply of these products, with a strong focus on supporting GCC oil and gas companies. This move reflects its commitment to future-ready innovation, positioning Hunter Steel as a key regional player driving industrial diversification and contributing to the UAE and GCC’s evolving energy economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox