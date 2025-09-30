Hunter Steel Flanges inaugurates expanded manufacturing facility at Dubai Industrial City (DIC)

The expansion reinforces Hunter Steel Flanges’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s Make it in the Emirates initiative and advancing the localisation of critical oil and gas equipment. “This expansion represents our commitment to the UAE and our mission to be a reliable partner for energy companies across the GCC,” said Amit Kumar Tiwari, Managing Director of Hunter Steel Flanges Manufacturing. “We are proud to support the region’s energy sector by ensuring high-quality flange and engineered solutions are always available locally, without compromising on quality or standards.”