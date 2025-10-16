Huawei unveils Wheelchair Mode in WATCH GT 6 Series at GITEX 2025

Wheelchair Mode offers safety, health tracking, and empowerment to over 80M users globally
Dubai: At GITEX 2025, Huawei unveiled its groundbreaking Wheelchair Mode for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series, reinforcing its dedication to inclusive smart-health innovation. The feature, inspired by a suggestion from Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, will be delivered via a global software update in early November, with the official consumer launch aligned with the kickoff of Dubai Ride.
The new Wheelchair Mode transforms how wheelchair users track activity; leveraging inertial measurement units (IMUs), push-detection algorithms, and wheel rotation sensors, it determines push frequency, force, speed, and distance.
Combined with HUAWEI TruSense System—continuous heart-rate monitoring, SpO₂, calorie estimation, and pressure/torque sensing—the mode delivers a complete wellness profile adapted to wheelchair propulsion.
Majid Rashed commended Huawei’s progress: “When I first suggested the idea of a wheelchair mode, I hoped to see a technology brand take the step toward true inclusivity. Huawei not only listened but acted with great determination. By bringing this feature to life, Huawei has shown a genuine commitment to empowering people of determination and ensuring that technology serves everyone equally.”
Globally, more than 80 million people rely on wheelchairs for mobility. For them, Wheelchair Mode is more than a fitness tool, it is a means of health monitoring, injury prevention, personal empowerment, and now added safety.
“At Huawei, we believe that technology should empower everyone and our commitment to people of determination drives us to develop inclusive innovations that make everyday life smarter, healthier, and more connected for all,” said Bruce Li, Country Manager UAE, Huawei CBG. “With the official rollout in November and the public debut timed with Dubai Ride, Huawei is proud to deliver a feature that embodies our belief in innovation for all. This marks a new frontier in wearable tech, borne from collaboration and a vision to make health solutions inclusive.”
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series enhances this experience with its hallmark features: an ultra-long battery life of up to 21 days in light use, ensuring uninterrupted use even during extended periods without charging; durable premium materials designed for daily wear; and HUAWEI TruSense System, which offers deeper insight into cardiovascular performance, emotional wellbeing, and overall health.
Additionally, the watch is equipped with fall detection and emergency alerting, a vital safety feature that can automatically notify trusted contacts in the event of an accident. For wheelchair users, this combination of durability, functionality, holistic health monitoring, and safety makes the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series a reliable and empowering everyday companion.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series with Wheelchair Mode will be available to users via software update in early November, with global promotion beginning in Dubai.
