Huawei unveils Wheelchair Mode in WATCH GT 6 Series at GITEX 2025

“At Huawei, we believe that technology should empower everyone and our commitment to people of determination drives us to develop inclusive innovations that make everyday life smarter, healthier, and more connected for all,” said Bruce Li, Country Manager UAE, Huawei CBG. “With the official rollout in November and the public debut timed with Dubai Ride, Huawei is proud to deliver a feature that embodies our belief in innovation for all. This marks a new frontier in wearable tech, borne from collaboration and a vision to make health solutions inclusive.”