Huawei MEA Ecosystem Summit 2025: Deepening ties between Middle East and global markets

Dubai: The Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) MEA 2025 – Huawei MEA Ecosystem Summit returned for the 3rd consecutive year at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai on November 5, bringing together global visionaries, industry pioneers, and ecosystem leaders. The summit served as a powerful platform to build bridges between local and global markets, strengthen business collaboration across the Middle East, Africa, and China, and explore new frontiers in technology, innovation, and sustainable digital growth.