Hear, move, express with Human Mobile Devices (HMD)

“People already know HMD for creating honest, practical, and human tech,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, SVP of HMD Global – Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa. “DUB takes that spirit and turns it up. It’s bold, expressive, and built for the way we live now, where sound is part of identity. DUB isn’t just something you wear; it’s something you feel. It’s clarity with character.”