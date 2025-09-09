Gulf Medical University Board of Trustees announces new Chancellor and Vice Chancellor Academics to shape the future of medical education

The Vice Chancellor - Academics, Prof Dr. Hesham Marei, With the privilege of serving as Vice Chancellor for Academics, we are committed to building on Gulf Medical University’s strong momentum and driving it to greater heights. Our recognition in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings — honouring GMU’s commitment to sustainable development and strong performance across the SDGs — highlights the solid foundation we stand on. Together with our faculty and stakeholders, we will strengthen quality assurance, embrace innovative teaching, and forge global partnerships that foster lifelong learning. By opening new academic pathways in emerging fields, we will ensure GMU remains a beacon of inclusive, high-quality education that anticipates future workforce needs and aligns with the UAE’s vision for a resilient, knowledge-driven economy.