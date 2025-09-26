Gulf Medical University’s White Coat Ceremony 2025 welcomes 1,189 future healthcare professionals

The white coat isn’t just a uniform. It’s a public promise. When a student puts it on, they’re taking responsibility for patient trust, confidentiality, and evidence-based practice. The ceremony underscores four pillars that GMU expects from every learner from day one — professionalism, empathy, scientific rigor, and teamwork. What this really means is that every clinical skill they learn is anchored in ethics and patient safety, not just grades or exams.