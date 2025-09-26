Gulf Medical University’s White Coat Ceremony 2025 welcomes 1,189 future healthcare professionals

Ceremony highlights four pillars: professionalism, empathy, scientific rigor, & teamwork
Ajman: Gulf Medical University (GMU) owned by the Thumbay Group, celebrated a major academic milestone today as 1,189 students joined the University this year, and all the Undergraduate students donned their white coats and took the professional oath — formally marking their entry into the study and practice of healthcare.
This year’s cohort reflects GMU’s breadth across medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, health sciences, Management, and AI in Healthcare programs. The intake includes: Foundation, Diploma, Bachelor's, Master's, Internship, and Residency programs, totalling 1,189 students from 111 nationalities since Inception.
The white coat isn’t just a uniform. It’s a public promise. When a student puts it on, they’re taking responsibility for patient trust, confidentiality, and evidence-based practice. The ceremony underscores four pillars that GMU expects from every learner from day one — professionalism, empathy, scientific rigor, and teamwork. What this really means is that every clinical skill they learn is anchored in ethics and patient safety, not just grades or exams.
Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, said: “The white coat is a symbol of trust that patients extend to you even before they know your name. At Thumbay Group, our vision is to be the biggest network of Medical Education Centers in the world."
“Today’s ceremony is a reminder that competence without compassion is incomplete," said Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University. "The white coat is a daily nudge to listen carefully, act ethically, and keep learning. As you step into labs, clinics, and communities, remember that professionalism isn’t an exam you pass — it’s a habit you practice.”
Students received their coats on stage, recited the professional oath, and were welcomed by faculty and clinical leaders from GMU’s Academic Health System. The ceremony set expectations for patient-centered care, interprofessional collaboration, research literacy, and responsible use of technology in clinical decision-making.
GMU integrates early clinical exposure, simulation-based training, and research mentoring across its colleges and affiliated teaching sites. The goal is straightforward: graduates who think clearly and communicate honestly, deliver safe and effective care as part of multidisciplinary teams.
Gulf Medical University, located in Ajman, is one of the region’s premier medical universities. GMU’s education is closely integrated with clinical care and research, supported by an Academic Health System.
Thumbay Healthcare is the largest network of private academic hospitals, clinics, labs, and pharmacies, encompassing a wide network of partner training sites with a total of 3,100 beds for Clinical Training.
