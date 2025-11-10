Globus China launches direct furniture delivery service to the UAE

The UAE’s strong position as a design and real estate hub makes it an ideal market for Globus. Bilateral trade between China and the UAE reached a record $101.8 billion in 2024, reflecting growing collaboration between the two economies. By introducing direct delivery to the UAE, Globus aims to overcome common sourcing challenges — such as fragmented supply chains, middlemen, and customs complexities — giving customers a transparent and efficient way to procure high-end furniture from China.