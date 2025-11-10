Globus China launches direct furniture delivery service to the UAE

The service brings significant advantages to UAE interior designers and developers
Globus China, a leading purveyor of luxury furniture, lighting, and sanitary ware from China, has announced the launch of a direct furniture delivery service to the United Arab Emirates, marking a major step in the company’s global expansion strategy. The new service aims to give UAE-based designers, developers, and homeowners seamless access to Globus’s extensive product portfolio — complete with streamlined logistics, customs handling, and doorstep delivery.
Founded in 2008 as a logistics company, Globus has evolved into one of China’s most recognized names in luxury furniture supply. The company has established offices in Guangzhou and Foshan, two of China’s key furniture manufacturing hubs, and in 2022 launched an online store integrating sourcing, customization, quality control, and delivery into one efficient platform.
Today, Globus offers more than 30,000 curated furniture and décor items from over 300 trusted Chinese manufacturers. Each product can be tailored to suit client requirements — from size and finish to style — and is inspected by the company’s in-house quality control team before shipment.
The UAE’s strong position as a design and real estate hub makes it an ideal market for Globus. Bilateral trade between China and the UAE reached a record $101.8 billion in 2024, reflecting growing collaboration between the two economies. By introducing direct delivery to the UAE, Globus aims to overcome common sourcing challenges — such as fragmented supply chains, middlemen, and customs complexities — giving customers a transparent and efficient way to procure high-end furniture from China.
The service brings significant advantages to UAE interior designers and developers. It enables greater design flexibility, access to a wider range of luxury furniture, and improved cost control. Developers, in particular, can benefit from turnkey interior solutions that enhance project value and delivery speed. Eliminating intermediaries also provides customers with clearer pricing and quality assurance, helping them manage projects with confidence.
With this launch, Globus China is redefining how the UAE sources luxury interiors. By combining Chinese craftsmanship, digital transparency, and end-to-end logistics, the company is building a trusted bridge between China’s world-class manufacturing base and the UAE’s fast-evolving design market — making luxury furniture more accessible, customizable, and seamlessly delivered than ever before.
