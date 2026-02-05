Global investment leaders to gather at IREX 2026 Dubai for premier immigration and real estate Expo

Top real estate and immigration specialists unite from over 10 countries
Dubai: The 24th edition of the IREX 2026, Dubai will take place on 7th–8th February at Anantara Downtown, Business Bay bringing together leading international real estate companies, EB-5 regional centers, golden visa companies, immigration consultants, legal experts from over 10 countries.
IREX 2026 serves as a premier B2C platform for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and affluent expatriates seeking opportunities in international real estate investment, residency, and citizenship by investment programs. The event is expected to attract 500+ visitors, with exhibitors from the USA, Canada, UAE, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, Mauritius, Poland, Australia and the Caribbean, including several U.S. EB-5 specialists.
A key highlight of IREX 2026 Dubai is the strong presence of leading US EB-5 regional centers and law firms, showcasing high-potential, USCIS-approved EB-5 projects. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, introduced in 1990, allows foreign investors to obtain US permanent residency by investing a minimum of $800,000 in approved projects that create at least 10 full-time jobs.
“IREX Dubai is the annual highlight for all of us. The event continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the global immigration space,” said Girish Mohile, Vice President at CMB Swiss Co. “Having repaid more than $1.5 billion to investors across nearly 100 EB-5 partnerships, we’re thrilled to share more about CMB Regional Centers’ expertise in American immigration-by-investment with attendees.”
“Pine State is a trusted Regional Center owned by a 68-year-old economic development company, providing investors with confidence and security through a long history of success and integrity. As a leading sponsor focusing on Rural TEA EB-5 projects, Pine State successfully completed the financing for BIG RIVER STEEL by Nov 2022, creating one of the most profitable EB-5 projects ever," says says Sebastian Stubbe, CEO & Managing Director, Pine State Regional Center. "In Dec 2025, we brought to market a new project called HYBAR 2, which is the expansion of HYBAR 1. HYBAR is the most technologically advanced scrap metal recycling steel rebar mill in the world and commenced full operations in Oct 2025. We welcome you to our booth at IREX 2026 for more exciting details.”
With Dubai emerging as a strategic hub for investor migration, EB-5 companies report a 40 per cent increase in EB-5 applications from UAE-based investors over the past two to three years, driven by wealth growth, global mobility needs, and demand for secure second residency options.
“Established in 2008, EB5 Capital has raised over $1 billion in EB-5 financing and have earned our mark under the top EB-5 investment issuers in the industry. We have helped over 2000+ investors and their families migrate to the United States. Headquartered in Washington DC, we have a team of over 50 people spread across the globe helping investors from over 75 different countries. We operate with the goal of returning our investors money on time and with every attempt to minimize risk. Therefore, we offer small to medium sized recession resistant projects. Find EB5 Capital's India market representatives at their booth in IREX Dubai who are here to meet potential referral partners and EB-5 investors to discuss the current projects open for investment.” says Rhea Nundy, Senior Director, Investor Relations, EB5 Capital.
“Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100 per cent USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm’s core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect and Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity.” says Rishabh Gandhi, Regional Director - India & Middle East, Civitas Capital Group
An EB-5 Experts Panel Discussion on 'EB-5 in 2026 and Beyond: Policy, Projects & Pathways', sponsored by Civitas Capital Group, EB-5 Capital and Pine State Regional Center, will take place on Day 1 of the conclave, providing in-depth insights into program requirements, priority processing, rural projects, policy updates, and risk mitigation strategies.
Beyond EB-5, IREX 2026 will showcase international real estate, Golden Visa, and citizenship-by-investment programs from 10+ countries, with investment options starting from approximately Dh2.3 million. Visitors can explore opportunities offering visa-free travel, tax efficiency, rental yields, lifestyle benefits, and long-term wealth diversification. Special conference sessions will cover topics such as the Greek Golden Visa and Investment Trends, Malta Residency Programs, Investing in USA, Mauritius PR and more.
A Global Investment Experts Panel Discussion on 'Global Investment Pathways: Where Real Estate Meets Residency' will take place on Day 1 of the conference talking about the various immigration by investment programs across the globe.
Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi Group, said “We are delighted to participate in IREX, a leading global platform connecting investors, innovators, and industry leaders worldwide. Azizi Group is renowned for developing carefully planned, fully comprehensive master-planned lifestyle communities across Dubai, alongside landmark projects such as Burj Azizi, set to become the world’s second-tallest tower. Having delivered over 45,000 units and with more than 150,000 currently under construction, our participation reflects our commitment to global growth, meaningful partnerships, and shaping the future of real estate through scale, vision, and long-term value creation."
“LUX&EASY designs and develops A+ energy-efficient residences and high-performing hospitality assets that redefine sustainable luxury in Greece. By combining contemporary architecture, innovative materials, and smart technologies, we create long-term value across residential and hotel developments. Through a strategic alliance with Hilton and the development of Hilton Garden Inn hotels, LUX&EASY brings world-class hospitality to prime locations, delivering strong performance and premium guest experiences. Leveraging this expertise, LUX&EASY is a leading specialist in the Greek Golden Visa Program, offering a fast, secure, and fully managed pathway to residency through premium real estate investments starting from €250,000, with full legal support, property management, and attractive rental yields.” says Vasilis Leivadas, Business Development Director, LUX&EASY, Greece.
Industry leaders participating at IREX 2026 include executives from leading EB-5 Regional Centers, Golden Visa Companies from Greece, Portugal, Malta, and global immigration and real estate firms, who will share insights on the benefits of investing in their respective countries and seeking residency and citizenship via investment.
CMB Regional Centers, LUX&EASY, Azizi Group are platinum partners of the show. Other exhibitors include A.Karitzis Legal, Global Citizenship Partners, Belgravia Advisory, FirstPathway Partners, MIBS Group, Homefed Corporation, Golden Visa Group, Gadde Capital, BTT Lawyers, Miracon, U.S. Immigration Fund, Root Immigration, Dugasta, Vakon, TBI Mauritius, Oikos, Mercan Group, EkoDevelopers, Renty & Grit.
