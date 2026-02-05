Global investment leaders to gather at IREX 2026 Dubai for premier immigration and real estate Expo

“Established in 2008, EB5 Capital has raised over $1 billion in EB-5 financing and have earned our mark under the top EB-5 investment issuers in the industry. We have helped over 2000+ investors and their families migrate to the United States. Headquartered in Washington DC, we have a team of over 50 people spread across the globe helping investors from over 75 different countries. We operate with the goal of returning our investors money on time and with every attempt to minimize risk. Therefore, we offer small to medium sized recession resistant projects. Find EB5 Capital's India market representatives at their booth in IREX Dubai who are here to meet potential referral partners and EB-5 investors to discuss the current projects open for investment.” says Rhea Nundy, Senior Director, Investor Relations, EB5 Capital.