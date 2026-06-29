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From the UAE to the pyramids: JOL Fest Company delivers the complete EXIT Starlight Festival Egypt 2026 Experience

More than 50 international electronic music artists to perform across multiple stages

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From the UAE to the pyramids: JOL Fest Company delivers the complete EXIT Starlight Festival Egypt 2026 Experience

As experiential travel continues to reshape global tourism, travellers in the UAE are increasingly seeking journeys that combine entertainment, culture, and convenience. Positioned at the intersection of these trends is JOL Fest Company, a travel and festival experiences specialist that is bringing Starlight Festival Egypt 2026 to international audiences in collaboration with the globally renowned EXIT Festival.

Scheduled from 8–12 October 2026, Starlight Festival Egypt will take place against the backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza, with more than 50 international electronic music artists expected to perform across multiple stages. The main festival dates, 9 and 10 October, will transform one of the world’s most iconic historical landmarks into a destination for music lovers and travellers from across the GCC, India, and beyond.

For UAE-based travellers, JOL Fest Company is aiming to simplify what would otherwise be a complex international trip. Rather than requiring guests to coordinate flights, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, and festival access independently, the company has developed integrated hospitality packages that combine these elements into a single experience.

The packages include visa facilitation support, hotel accommodation in Cairo and Giza, airport transfers, festival transportation, official festival tickets, and curated sightseeing experiences. Accommodation has been selected to align with the expectations of international travellers, while transportation arrangements are designed to provide seamless movement between airports, hotels, festival venues, and key attractions.

Beyond the music, the itineraries include access to some of Egypt’s most significant cultural landmarks, including the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Grand Egyptian Museum. By combining festival attendance with guided cultural experiences, the offering reflects the growing demand for travel that delivers both entertainment and destination discovery.

Festival access is available through Standard, VIP Standing, and VIP Backstage ticket categories, allowing guests to choose the experience that best suits their preferences. Concierge assistance and dedicated on-ground support are also included throughout the journey, providing travellers with local guidance and assistance during their stay.

For guests looking to extend their visit, optional post-festival experiences in Sharm El Sheikh offer access to luxury resorts, Red Sea activities, and desert excursions, creating a broader destination experience beyond the festival itself.

Under the leadership of CEO Sanyam Bajaj and founder Samrina Bajaj, JOL Fest Company is positioning itself as a curator of premium festival travel experiences connecting travellers from the UAE and India with major international events. The company’s approach focuses on bringing together travel planning, hospitality, cultural exploration, and event access within a single, professionally managed package.

As demand for experience-led travel continues to grow, Starlight Festival Egypt 2026 represents both a landmark event and a showcase of how destination-based festival tourism is evolving. For UAE travellers seeking a combination of world-class music, cultural immersion, and organised hospitality, the event offers an opportunity to experience one of the world’s most iconic locations through a carefully curated journey.

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