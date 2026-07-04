From Galgotias to Cambridge: 16 Galgotians selected for prestigious AI and Entrepreneurship Summer Programme at Girton College, University of Cambridge

“My time at Cambridge Judge Business School gave me first-hand exposure to an academic ecosystem that encourages intellectual curiosity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global thinking. Having experienced the transformative impact of that environment myself, I felt strongly that our students should have the opportunity to learn from and engage with the same ecosystem. This programme is a reflection of that vision, to enable our students to experience world-class learning, interact with global faculty and peers, and gain perspectives that extend far beyond the classroom. We hope this exposure inspires them to think bigger, innovate boldly, and build solutions that can create meaningful impact in the world.”