Forex Expo Dubai 2026 breaks Guinness World Record again with 23,816 attendees

“Breaking our own Guinness World Records™ title is an incredible achievement for Forex Expo Dubai, especially given the uncertainty across the region in the lead-up to this year’s event. To see 23,816 people come through our doors and deliver a new attendance record is a testament to the strength of the trading community, the confidence of our exhibitors and partners, and the incredible work of our team. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved together,” said Niyaz Mohammed, Commercial Director, HQMENA.