Finanshels.com unveils AI-driven tax portal to simplify UAE corporate tax filings

UAE’s Finanshels.com aids 4,000+ SMEs and start-ups with AI-driven accounting compliance

Gulf News Report
Muhammed Shafeekh, Co-Founder & CEO of Finanshels.com
Finanshels.com, a Dubai-based AI-driven accounting platform, has launched its fast-track corporate tax filing portal on 2nd September 2025, designed to help UAE businesses file their returns in under five minutes.

The launch comes at a critical time, as more than 500,000 companies across the UAE prepare to submit their first corporate tax returns before the 30th September 2025 deadline.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has cautioned that late filings could result in penalties of up to AED 10,000, creating urgency for small enterprises, freelancers, and start-ups to ensure compliance.

“Every founder and SME owner in the UAE is navigating this first tax season together,” said Muhammed Shafeekh, Co-Founder & CEO of Finanshels.com. “Our goal is to ensure compliance doesn’t slow them down. Filing taxes should be simple, clear, and efficient — not a barrier to growth.”

How it works

The portal enables users to upload their bank statements directly, after which AI technology instantly categorises transactions, calculates tax liabilities, and files returns securely — eliminating manual paperwork and lengthy back-and-forth with auditors.

Growing adoption among SMEs

Already trusted by over 4,000 SMEs and start-ups across the UAE and GCC, Finanshels.com is becoming a go-to platform for entrepreneurs seeking fast, reliable, and affordable compliance solutions.

Santosh Sarma, Co-Founder of Binary, said: “What would have taken weeks with accountants was finished in minutes. The speed and simplicity of the process make it a real game changer.”

Maqbool Saleem, Co-Founder of Hydrexa, said: “Corporate tax filings were made simple and hassle-free for me. Highly recommended.”

Wider ecosystem support

In addition to the portal, Finanshels.com is conducting community webinars, in-person sessions, and a referral programme to help business owners understand obligations and avoid last-minute compliance issues.

