Sound financial systems form the foundation of accurate corporate taxation in the UAE

Manali Chopra, Director of Regulatory Compliance & Tax Advisory at AKW Consultants, observes that one of the biggest challenges lies in incomplete historical records. “The absence of proper historical records and books of accounts often makes it challenging to establish accurate opening balances for the current year,” she says.

In her view, implementing strong internal controls is the most effective way to build reliable records that not only stand up to audits but also produce the correct opening balances needed for corporate tax filings.

The integration of multiple regulatory requirements remains a sticking point. Girish Chand, Senior Partner at MCA Gulf, highlights that many firms lack the ability to “seamlessly integrate VAT and corporate tax compliances” and are still unprepared for future mandates such as e-invoicing.

He also points to “inadequate IFRS compliance in the areas of lease accounting and revenue recognition, as well as limited integration with operational and HR systems.” To close these gaps, Chand recommends “a judicious mix of system upgrades, process improvements and robust compliances” aligned to each organisation’s needs.