Count on the excellence of the UAE's top accounting and taxation firms

How they help companies stay aligned with regulations and plan for long-term success
Key services
Audit and assurance (including RERA & ARRA Audits)
Internal audit and risk management
Corporate tax advisory and compliance
Transfer pricing documentation and benchmarking
VAT & excise tax services
Accounting and outsourcing
Payroll and HR advisory
Corporate finance
Business valuations, feasibility and due diligence
Forensic and investigation services
Actuarial valuation and consultancy
ESG consultancy
Shariah advisory
Family office services
AML, UBO and compliance services
ERP implementation and IT audit
Fintech, blockchain and AI consultancy
Company incorporation and liquidation
USPs of the company
FTA-approved tax agent, RERA & ARRA-approved auditor, PCAOB-approved for listed entities
Registered liquidators for regulated and non-regulated entities in DIFC & DED
ICAEW authorised training employer
Member of LEA Global
Global presence: UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah) and internationally (UK, Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
Leadership excellence: Led by Syed Asif Zaman, Lead Auditor, with 25+ years of expertise
Strong client portfolio with government bodies, listed companies, and leading developers
Specialist expertise in ESG, Shariah advisory, family office services, and actuarial valuations
Proven credentials
Innovative integration of fintech, blockchain, AI and ERP solutions into advisory and compliance
Trusted partner for entrepreneurs, corporates, and multinational groups
Contact details
www.aaa-cas.com; info@aaa-cas.com; +971 4 228 7774
Key accounting services
Accounting and bookkeeping
Accounting systems migration
Accounting systems-ERP set-up
Cloud accounting
Crypto accounting
Tax planning and filing
Corporate tax registration and filing
Corporate tax advisory and risk review
Transfer pricing compliance
Documentation and audit readiness
Eligibility reviews for refunds, exemptions, and reliefs
Training on best practices and record keeping
International taxation advisory
VAT solutions
VAT registration and group structuring
VAT return filing and documentation
VAT health checks and advisory
VAT refund and audit preparation
USPs of the company
UAE good delivery auditor and Ministry of Economy approved reviewer
Chartered accountants and qualified tax experts
Specialists in IFRS tax reporting, corporate tax optimisation and transfer pricing compliance
Crypto accounting experts
FTA audit assistance
End-to-end management, from registration to refunds
Integrated tech support for ERP migration, crypto and cloud accounting
Contact details
www.akwconsultants.com; Info@akwconsultants.com; +971 50 120 5374; +971 4 393 6500
Key services
Audit and assurance
Corporate tax advisory and filings
VAT and indirect tax Advisory
Business consulting
Accounting and outsourced CFO services
Business set-up and advisory
Risk advisory
Compliance and regulatory support: ESR, UBO, AML, and transfer pricing services
Training and workshops
USPs of the company
Deep regional expertise with global presence in 126 countries
Founder-led engagement
Full-spectrum of professional services
Client-centric and transparent advisory
Agility with compliance excellence
Multi-emirate presence with localised support
Proven track record with over 2,000 clients
Thought leadership and knowledge sharing
Strong professional credentials
Ethics, integrity and long-term partnerships
Contact details
With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, it serves clients across industries — from start-ups to multinational groups.
+971 (04) 259 2922; www.domuae.com; admin@domuae.com
USPs of the company
24 years of proven software development expertise
One of the largest and most experienced team of software developers based locally in the region
Best customer retention rate in the software industry
Dedicated after-sale support, right at your doorstep
Fast, staged implementation with clear milestones and industry standard operating procedures
Cloud and on-prem solutions
Direct and regular interaction with dedicated implementation team
Tax-compliant by design
Built-in UAE VAT, Corporate Tax, and Arabic/English documents features
Automated e-filing and compliance alerts
IFRS-aligned reports
Complete financial control
Accredited by Federal Tax Authority for 100% compliance
AI-based dynamic business intelligence reports to ascertain the financial health of the organisation
Multi-company transactions, multi-currency pricing, consignment sales and purchases
Smarter inventory and supply chain management
Real-time inventory availability with powerful item/price search
Fast-moving inventory with batch/expiry and replenishment signals
Barcode/serial tracking and location-wise stock
Streamlined procurement, sales, and distribution
Payroll and HR made easy
End-to-end HR and payroll management
Employee self-service, attendance, leave automation, and much more
Project costing
Job costing with estimates vs actuals and variance alerts
Progressive billing, retentions, and subcontractor tracking
Project-wise LPOs, landed cost, retentions, and subcontractor management
Integration without the headache
Works with leading platforms, CRMs, and third-party apps
Seamless integration with third party solutions
Contact details
www.facts.ae; 04 352 9915
Key accounting services
Corporate tax advisory
Corporate structuring
VAT advisory
Corporate tax compliance
VAT compliance
Corporate services
Succession planning
ESR compliance
AML compliance
Tax planning and filing
FAME’s CT advisory services is a powerful tool guiding businesses in all aspects of corporate tax considering their unique business needs.
Experienced tax advisors with in-depth industry knowledge
Corporate tax advisory is designed to align with business’ specific goals and financial objectives
VAT solutions
VAT advisory services are designed to provide strategic guidance and ensure compliance
USPs of the company
With over a decade of market presence, FAME Advisory has remained the UAE’s most trusted and leading tax advisory and management firm. Along with that, FAME excels in various domains, such as corporate services, succession planning, and corporate structuring.
Contact details
Hemang Agravat, Business Development Manager;
Hemang@fame.ae; 052 655 9480
USPs of the company
Finanshels is one of the largest accounting and compliance firms in the UAE, trusted by over 4,000 businesses. Its mission is to give entrepreneurs and business owners complete peace of mind by managing all aspects of their finance, tax, and compliance. With a highly experienced in-house team, the company combines deep technical expertise with a personalised, transparent approach, ensuring businesses remain compliant while running with maximum efficiency.
Services
1. Corporate tax registration
2. Corporate tax filing
3. VAT registration
4. VAT filing
5. Bookkeeping & accounting
6. Tax consultancy
7. Fractional CFO
8. Compliance services
Contact details
contact@finanshels.com; +971504894700
Key accounting services
Tax services
Accounting and bookkeeping
Advisory services
Business transformation
Business set-up and PRO services
Audit and assurance
Business support and outsourced services
Compliance services
Transfer pricing and benchmarking
Golden visa
USPs of the company
With over 25 years of combined expertise, Integrity Accounting Services is a trusted financial partner across the GCC, delivering personalised, end-to-end accounting solutions since 2013. Backed by over 1,000 satisfied clients, it empowers businesses of all sizes with accuracy, transparency, and integrity at every step.
Contact details
www.iasaccounting.com; +971 (4) 5576629
Key accounting services
On-site and off-site accounting
Secondment of accountants
Specialised accounting assistance
IFRS-compliant financial statements preparation
MIS, budgeting, and forecasting support
CFO advisory and financial decision support
Tax planning and filing – corporate tax advisory
Impact and readiness assessments
Return review and filing
Registration and grouping
Tax efficient corporate structuring
Transfer pricing
International taxation
VAT advisory
Impact assessments
Transaction advisory
Return review and filing
Registration and grouping
Due diligence and health checks
USPs of the company
16+ years of trusted presence in the GCC with offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain
Multidisciplinary expertise including audit, tax, corporate finance, corporate services, HR and digital transformation
Recognised thought leader in tax, compliance, and advisory
Founding member of GION, a global network in 20 countries and 6 continents
Client-first approach with integrated and tech-enabled solutions
Contact details
www.mcagulf.com; +971 4 331 9501
Key accounting services
UHY James offers a full spectrum of audit, assurance, advisory, and tax solutions to help businesses stay compliant, transparent, and well-organised.
Management reporting
Bookkeeping and outsourced accounting
Forensic and investigative audits
Financial statement preparation and audit
Internal controls and risk management
Tax planning and filing
UHY James, backed by 30+ years, provides expert tax advisory to help companies minimise risks while maximising efficiency.
Corporate tax advisory and compliance
International and transfer pricing
Excise and customs tax support
Strategic tax planning
Timely filing services
VAT solutions
Since the introduction of VAT in the UAE, UHY James has been supporting businesses of all sizes with
VAT registration & de-registration
VAT implementation
VAT return filing
VAT health check & advisory
Training & knowledge transfer
USPs of the company
As part of UHY International, clients get worldwide resources backed by strong on-ground experience in the UAE.
Approved auditors in DIFC, ADGM, and by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA)
Multidisciplinary team
Expertise across real estate, financial services, retail, healthcare, technology, logistics, and more.
Client-centric approach
Contact details
04 2770606; Uhy-ae.com
