Count on the excellence of the UAE's top accounting and taxation firms

How they help companies stay aligned with regulations and plan for long-term success

A GN Focus Report
Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants

Key services

Audit and assurance (including RERA & ARRA Audits)

Internal audit and risk management

Corporate tax advisory and compliance

Transfer pricing documentation and benchmarking

VAT & excise tax services

Accounting and outsourcing

Payroll and HR advisory

Corporate finance

Business valuations, feasibility and due diligence

Forensic and investigation services

Actuarial valuation and consultancy

ESG consultancy

Shariah advisory

Family office services

AML, UBO and compliance services

ERP implementation and IT audit

Fintech, blockchain and AI consultancy

Company incorporation and liquidation

USPs of the company

FTA-approved tax agent, RERA & ARRA-approved auditor, PCAOB-approved for listed entities

Registered liquidators for regulated and non-regulated entities in DIFC & DED

ICAEW authorised training employer

Member of LEA Global

Global presence: UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah) and internationally (UK, Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Leadership excellence: Led by Syed Asif Zaman, Lead Auditor, with 25+ years of expertise

Strong client portfolio with government bodies, listed companies, and leading developers

Specialist expertise in ESG, Shariah advisory, family office services, and actuarial valuations

Proven credentials

Innovative integration of fintech, blockchain, AI and ERP solutions into advisory and compliance

Trusted partner for entrepreneurs, corporates, and multinational groups

Contact details

www.aaa-cas.com; info@aaa-cas.com; +971 4 228 7774

AKW Consultants

Key accounting services

Accounting and bookkeeping

Accounting systems migration

Accounting systems-ERP set-up

Cloud accounting

Crypto accounting

Tax planning and filing

Corporate tax registration and filing

Corporate tax advisory and risk review

Transfer pricing compliance

Documentation and audit readiness

Eligibility reviews for refunds, exemptions, and reliefs

Training on best practices and record keeping

International taxation advisory

VAT solutions

VAT registration and group structuring

VAT return filing and documentation

VAT health checks and advisory

VAT refund and audit preparation

USPs of the company

UAE good delivery auditor and Ministry of Economy approved reviewer

Chartered accountants and qualified tax experts

Specialists in IFRS tax reporting, corporate tax optimisation and transfer pricing compliance

Crypto accounting experts

FTA audit assistance

End-to-end management, from registration to refunds

Integrated tech support for ERP migration, crypto and cloud accounting

Contact details

www.akwconsultants.com; Info@akwconsultants.com; +971 50 120 5374; +971 4 393 6500

Dominic & Partners Chartered Accountants

Key services

Audit and assurance

Corporate tax advisory and filings

VAT and indirect tax Advisory

Business consulting

Accounting and outsourced CFO services

Business set-up and advisory

Risk advisory

Compliance and regulatory support: ESR, UBO, AML, and transfer pricing services

Training and workshops

USPs of the company

Deep regional expertise with global presence in 126 countries

Founder-led engagement

Full-spectrum of professional services

Client-centric and transparent advisory

Agility with compliance excellence

Multi-emirate presence with localised support

Proven track record with over 2,000 clients

Thought leadership and knowledge sharing

Strong professional credentials

Ethics, integrity and long-term partnerships

Contact details

With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, it serves clients across industries — from start-ups to multinational groups.

+971 (04) 259 2922; www.domuae.com; admin@domuae.com

FACTS Computer Software House

USPs of the company

24 years of proven software development expertise

One of the largest and most experienced team of software developers based locally in the region

Best customer retention rate in the software industry

Dedicated after-sale support, right at your doorstep

Fast, staged implementation with clear milestones and industry standard operating procedures

Cloud and on-prem solutions

Direct and regular interaction with dedicated implementation team

Tax-compliant by design

Built-in UAE VAT, Corporate Tax, and Arabic/English documents features

Automated e-filing and compliance alerts

IFRS-aligned reports

Complete financial control

Accredited by Federal Tax Authority for 100% compliance

AI-based dynamic business intelligence reports to ascertain the financial health of the organisation

Multi-company transactions, multi-currency pricing, consignment sales and purchases

Smarter inventory and supply chain management

Real-time inventory availability with powerful item/price search

Fast-moving inventory with batch/expiry and replenishment signals

Barcode/serial tracking and location-wise stock

Streamlined procurement, sales, and distribution

Payroll and HR made easy

End-to-end HR and payroll management

Employee self-service, attendance, leave automation, and much more

Project costing

Job costing with estimates vs actuals and variance alerts

Progressive billing, retentions, and subcontractor tracking

Project-wise LPOs, landed cost, retentions, and subcontractor management

Integration without the headache

Works with leading platforms, CRMs, and third-party apps

Seamless integration with third party solutions

Contact details

www.facts.ae; 04 352 9915

FAME ADVISORY DMCC

Key accounting services

Corporate tax advisory

Corporate structuring

VAT advisory

Corporate tax compliance

VAT compliance

Corporate services

Succession planning

ESR compliance

AML compliance

Tax planning and filing

FAME’s CT advisory services is a powerful tool guiding businesses in all aspects of corporate tax considering their unique business needs.

Experienced tax advisors with in-depth industry knowledge

Corporate tax advisory is designed to align with business’ specific goals and financial objectives

VAT solutions

VAT advisory services are designed to provide strategic guidance and ensure compliance

USPs of the company

With over a decade of market presence, FAME Advisory has remained the UAE’s most trusted and leading tax advisory and management firm. Along with that, FAME excels in various domains, such as corporate services, succession planning, and corporate structuring.

Contact details

Hemang Agravat, Business Development Manager;

Hemang@fame.ae; 052 655 9480

Finanshels

USPs of the company

Finanshels is one of the largest accounting and compliance firms in the UAE, trusted by over 4,000 businesses. Its mission is to give entrepreneurs and business owners complete peace of mind by managing all aspects of their finance, tax, and compliance. With a highly experienced in-house team, the company combines deep technical expertise with a personalised, transparent approach, ensuring businesses remain compliant while running with maximum efficiency.

Services

1. Corporate tax registration

2. Corporate tax filing

3. VAT registration

4. VAT filing

5. Bookkeeping & accounting

6. Tax consultancy

7. Fractional CFO

8. Compliance services

Contact details

contact@finanshels.com; +971504894700

Integrity Accounting Services

Key accounting services

Tax services

Accounting and bookkeeping

Advisory services

Business transformation

Business set-up and PRO services

Audit and assurance

Business support and outsourced services

Compliance services

Transfer pricing and benchmarking

Golden visa

USPs of the company

With over 25 years of combined expertise, Integrity Accounting Services is a trusted financial partner across the GCC, delivering personalised, end-to-end accounting solutions since 2013. Backed by over 1,000 satisfied clients, it empowers businesses of all sizes with accuracy, transparency, and integrity at every step.

Contact details

www.iasaccounting.com; +971 (4) 5576629

MCA Gulf

Key accounting services

On-site and off-site accounting

Secondment of accountants

Specialised accounting assistance

IFRS-compliant financial statements preparation

MIS, budgeting, and forecasting support

CFO advisory and financial decision support

Tax planning and filing – corporate tax advisory

Impact and readiness assessments

Return review and filing

Registration and grouping

Tax efficient corporate structuring

Transfer pricing

International taxation

VAT advisory

Impact assessments

Transaction advisory

Return review and filing

Registration and grouping

Due diligence and health checks

USPs of the company

16+ years of trusted presence in the GCC with offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain

Multidisciplinary expertise including audit, tax, corporate finance, corporate services, HR and digital transformation

Recognised thought leader in tax, compliance, and advisory

Founding member of GION, a global network in 20 countries and 6 continents

Client-first approach with integrated and tech-enabled solutions

Contact details

www.mcagulf.com; +971 4 331 9501

UHY James

Key accounting services

UHY James offers a full spectrum of audit, assurance, advisory, and tax solutions to help businesses stay compliant, transparent, and well-organised.

Management reporting

Bookkeeping and outsourced accounting

Forensic and investigative audits

Financial statement preparation and audit

Internal controls and risk management

Tax planning and filing

UHY James, backed by 30+ years, provides expert tax advisory to help companies minimise risks while maximising efficiency.

Corporate tax advisory and compliance

International and transfer pricing

Excise and customs tax support

Strategic tax planning

Timely filing services

VAT solutions

Since the introduction of VAT in the UAE, UHY James has been supporting businesses of all sizes with

VAT registration & de-registration

VAT implementation

VAT return filing

VAT health check & advisory

Training & knowledge transfer

USPs of the company

As part of UHY International, clients get worldwide resources backed by strong on-ground experience in the UAE.

Approved auditors in DIFC, ADGM, and by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA)

Multidisciplinary team

Expertise across real estate, financial services, retail, healthcare, technology, logistics, and more.

Client-centric approach

Contact details

04 2770606; Uhy-ae.com

