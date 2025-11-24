Excellence Global School opens its door in Al Dhannah City, pioneering British Curriculum education

A new chapter for Al Dhannah City, shaping curious, confident, and compassionate learners
Al Dhannah City welcomes its first British Curriculum School. Al Dhannah City marked a historic milestone today, 14 November 2025, with the official opening of Excellence Global School (EGS)—the region’s first British Curriculum school, offering education from Pre-KG to Grade 6 in its Phase 1, as approved by the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
The inaugural ceremony took place on the school campus and was officially inaugurated by Mubarak O. Al Mansouri, Vice President, Al Dhafra Region Affairs (ADNOC), in the presence of senior ADNOC officials, dignitaries from Al Dhannah City, parents, and enthusiastic young learners.
Al Mansouri congratulated the school on its opening, extended his best wishes for its success, and affirmed ADNOC’s continued support for the development and future expansion of the school to meet the evolving needs of the Al Dhannah community.
The ceremony was also attended by the leadership of Global Educational Solutions (GES), including Chairman Parayil KunhiMohamed Ansari and Managing Director Dr. Muneer Ansari Parayil, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in bringing this landmark educational initiative to the Al Dhafra Region.
In his keynote address, Dr. Muneer Ansari Parayil highlighted the school’s educational philosophy rooted in Innovation, Creativity, Knowledge, and Sustainability, reaffirming EGS’s mission to prepare children for a rapidly changing world through values-driven, inquiry-based, and globally aligned learning experiences.
He also emphasised the school’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, featuring a 1000-seat multipurpose hall (MPH), a fully turfed playground, a modern Innovation Hub, and technologyintegrated classrooms designed to support future-focused teaching and learning.
Dr. Muneer expressed his sincere gratitude to ADNOC leadership for their unwavering support in establishing Excellence Global School in Al Dhannah City. He commended ADNOC’s commitment to shaping the city into a vibrant and diverse community—now home to more than 70 nationalities—with comprehensive residential amenities, modern infrastructure, and high-quality community facilities.
Parents expressed pride and excitement as their children stepped into the purpose-built classrooms and innovative learning spaces for the first time. Excellence Global School aims to establish a new benchmark for British Curriculum education in the western region of Abu Dhabi, integrating academic excellence with future-ready skills and holistic development.
Excellence Global School’s launch marks the beginning of a transformative educational journey for Al Dhannah City—shaping curious, confident, and compassionate learners ready to embrace the future by inspiring young minds… inspiring excellence.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox