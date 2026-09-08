EFICYENT surpasses $10 billion in cross-border transaction value, reinforcing its global payments leadership

"This milestone is far more than a number—it represents the confidence thousands of businesses have placed in EFICYENT to power one of their most critical operations: moving money across borders," said Bala Subramanya K, Chief Executive Officer of EFICYENT. "Cross-border payments are becoming the backbone of global digital commerce, and businesses deserve infrastructure that is intelligent, compliant, and built for scale. Crossing USD 10 billion validates our long-term vision, but more importantly, it motivates us to continue building the financial infrastructure that will power the next generation of global businesses."