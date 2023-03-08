Dubai: The holiday home management company bnbme has entered an MoU with Marriott Bonvoy, whereby users of the latter’s brand program can access the homes managed by bnbme in the UAE and India. This agreement will allow guests to also earn Bonvoy points, as well as make payment through accumulated points.
“While this partnership will allow bnbme to showcase its set of properties to a different platform or travellers, it also credits our processes to be trusted by a brand such as Marriott,” said Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes.
Marriot Bonvoy Program holders can access properties managed by bnbme holiday home in Dubai and Goa. In the top 100 city destinations index 2022 revealed by Euromonitor International, Dubai ranked high, coming in first place regionally and placing second globally behind Paris. According to the latest data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai received 14.36 million international overnight visitors in 2022, growing 97 per cent year-on-year.