Dubai launches first GenAI Studio, revolutionising content creation in MENA

Xawiya Studios is creating first-of-its-kind community in the region
Dubai: Generative AI is making fast inroads in the world of content creation as the line between artificial and real blurs with each passing day. In the year 2024, the use of GenAI increased to a whopping 71% from 33% in 2023. While the rules and norms of production are getting upended, the industry is also seeing new roles being created and closer collabs between old hands and new.
Bringing a new wave of talent to the region with cultural relevance at its heart, the first GenAI creative production studio was launched in Dubai today. Xawiya studios aims to craft a new wave of AI-generated content that resonates with the diverse people in the MENA region as well as seed new innovations at the same time.
“We’re fusing neural networks with the human instinct for storytelling to unlock real-time, zero-latency production and intelligent asset scaling. From auto-generating multi-lingual variants to testing headline carousels with diffusion models, to tailoring visuals live based on engagement data, this studio is engineered for agility," said Bilawal Sheikh, Co-founder at Xawiya Studios. "We try to bring the vision of top creative talent from the world and partner with leading brands to champion the creative edge that GenAI content creation demands. It’s content at the speed of culture, and measurable value at every turn of the production cycle. And yes, that means dramatically reducing costs without sacrificing taste or craft.”
Xawiya Studios has started bringing together the widespread GenAI talent in the region and beyond to uplift the quality and expand the market. Not just that, the aim is to mentor and grow the talent in the region, ensuring cultural relevance at every stage.
Lina Nader, Head of Design at Xawiya Studios, said: “Right now we’re stepping into this new era where design, culture, and tech just click together, and that’s when the magic shows up. For us, it’s not about AI for the sake of AI. It’s about identity, imagination, and tapping into the heritage and future dreams of Arab audiences. Honestly, that’s what makes it exciting… we’re not just producing content, we’re shaping a movement that’s real, rooted, and always looking ahead.”
Elaborating on what sets this venture apart, S Akheel Hassan Bilgrami, Co-founder at Xawiya Studios, said: “We designed the Xawiya approach based on our experience in the media, marketing and advertising industry. It’s why we offer brands access to end-to-end AI-generated content with human touch at its heart be it for stills or films or even pure conversion assets. The speed and scale will be matched by craft and attention to detail.”
