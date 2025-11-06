Redefining design through heritage and vision

Founded in 2011 in Beirut Today, David Raffoul and Nicolas Moussallem have since grown their studio into an international practice. Today, with their headquarters in Milan and offices in Beirut and San Francisco, the duo continue to build an international reputation for blending nostalgia, craftsmanship, and futuristic sensibility. “Our philosophy really began to take shape during a residency at Vista Alegre in Portugal, where we immersed ourselves in the art of porcelain,” they share. “ That period helped us define what we stand for, respecting the past while reinterpreting it for today and tomorrow. Our work lives in that intersection: retro, futuristic, and very much of the present.” They tell us how it all began.