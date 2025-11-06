Redefining design through heritage and vision

Buccellati’s aesthetic meets David/Nicolas’ sensibility at Downtown Design Dubai
When you visit Downtown Design Dubai this year, you will be drawn to a striking space shaped as two interlocking shells, organic, radial forms unfolding from either side of the stand and converging in a central living area. Envisioned by the acclaimed design studio david/nicolas, the installation has been created in collaboration with the renowned high-jewelry and silverware Maison, Buccellati. On this occasion, The Kurator caught up with Lebanese design duo David Raffoul and Nicolas Moussallem, founders of the studio David/Nicolas, to explore their creative and design philosophy, and discuss the inspiration behind their collaboration with Buccellati. Maria Cristina Buccellati, Global Communications Director, also shared her perspective on the partnership and the Maison's debut at Downtown Design Dubai.
Founded in 2011 in Beirut Today, David Raffoul and Nicolas Moussallem have since grown their studio into an international practice. Today, with their headquarters in Milan and offices in Beirut and San Francisco, the duo continue to build an international reputation for blending nostalgia, craftsmanship, and futuristic sensibility. “Our philosophy really began to take shape during a residency at Vista Alegre in Portugal, where we immersed ourselves in the art of porcelain,” they share. “ That period helped us define what we stand for, respecting the past while reinterpreting it for today and tomorrow. Our work lives in that intersection: retro, futuristic, and very much of the present.” They tell us how it all began.
For Nicolas and David, Dubai has changed dramatically. It's no longer just a transient city; people are now calling it home, investing in their spaces, and collecting designs. That shift has transformed the region’s creative scene. Their participation in this year’s edition of Downtown Dubai happened naturally, they reflect: “ Through our collaboration with Buccellati bridges both worlds: we’re bringing a Milan-based luxury brand into Dubai through our creative lens. It’s a perfect meeting point of craftsmanship, culture, and design philosophy.”
This is not the duo’s first collaboration with Buccellati; they previously worked together in St. Moritz. “This one is on a much larger scale—about three times bigger. It’s conceived as a boutique installation that immerses visitors in the Buccellati universe,” they explain. “The first collaboration in St. Moritz was an introduction; this one goes deeper, built on mutual trust and creative alignment.”
Studio David/Nicolas clearly shares the values that make their partnership with Buccellati so harmonious. “Craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a love for precious materials are shared values with the Maison. We deeply respect their heritage and their commitment to excellence. What makes it special is the mutual respect—they trust our vision while we admire their artistry. It’s a true creative dialogue,” Nicolas and David explain.
Drawing inspiration from fluidity, harmony, and sculptural forms of seashells, the installation unveiled by Buccellati at Downtown Design Dubai 2025, created in collaboration with studio david/nicolas, invites visitors into a luminous, contemplative landscape. “ When people think of Dubai, they think of the desert. But for us, it’s also about the sea. Seashells embody that poetic intersection between sand, water, and time. Buccellati’s process of layering silver over real shells fascinated us—it felt like a metaphor for fossilization, for preserving beauty. The installation’s form mirrors two shells joining together, symbolizing connection and continuity,” Nicolas and David explain, reflecting on the inspiration and the fascinating process behind creating this space.
“ We want visitors to pause—to be momentarily frozen by beauty. Every element—the lighting, the reflections, the materials—is designed to highlight the artistry behind Buccellati’s silver pieces. Many people know Buccellati for its jewellery, but their silver sculptures are breathtaking. Our goal is to frame those creations in a way that lets visitors truly see and feel their depth.” they explain.
From her side, Maria Cristina Buccellati, Global Communications Director, believes that this second collaboration with the studio reflects a seamless blend between Buccellati’s aesthetic, deeply rooted in Italian craftsmanship, and David/Nicolas’ modern, architectural sensibility. “The collaboration between Buccellati, with David/Nicolas was born from a true dialogue and a shared pursuit of harmony. David/Nicolas demonstrated a remarkable flexibility, carefully listening to and understanding Buccellati's aesthetic while seamlessly integrating their own strong identity and design expertise. They didn't simply impose their style; instead, they created a genuine fusion of their design language with Buccellati's vision. Their woodworking expertise was also invaluable in achieving the desired mood and ambiance, resulting in a cohesive and balanced collaboration,” she explains.
This space, Buccellati's first immersive pavilion in the Middle East, truly reflects the Maison’s identity beyond jewellery and silverware, while also highlighting the beauty of Dubai. Maria Cristina Buccellati explains: “Visitors will discover a captivating marine world featuring silver-coated seashells, fishes, and crustaceans, alongside a delightful array of silver animals from our Furry collection, intricate leaves and flowers, and a playful selection of our iconic Jam Jars in silver and Murano glass. Just as David and Nicolas once created a mountain-inspired world to highlight our collection, we've strived to evoke a similar sense of wonder here. Inspired by the beauty of Dubai and its surroundings, we used the colors of the sand and the desert and showcased products that reflect the natural world.”
Downtown Design Dubai proved the perfect platform for this debut, elevating brand awareness and introducing Buccellati's exquisite silverware collection to the Middle East, a product category not yet widely recognized in the region. “The Middle Eastern clientele we've cultivated over the years deeply appreciates craftsmanship, a hallmark of our jewelry. This exhibit elevates that same artisanal spirit within our silverware, creating a natural bridge between Italian heritage and the discerning tastes of the Middle East. By hosting exclusive dinners and engaging with our customers, we aim to foster lasting relationships and demonstrate the enduring appeal of Buccellati's artistry.” Maria Cristina Buccellati adds.
