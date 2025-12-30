Gold, memory and the long view: Buccellati’s classical inheritance arrives in Shanghai

The exhibition’s intellectual core resides in Man Made Wonders, a sequence of rooms that examine Buccellati’s work through its formal and historical references. Cosmetic cases and evening bags, their surfaces incised with astonishing delicacy, are read through the lens of haute couture. Elsewhere, silver boxes and compacts echo the grammars of Renaissance architecture, while a group of Boscoreale cups gestures towards classical antiquity and the archaeological imagination that informed early twentieth-century decorative arts. Jewellery, in this context, becomes a site of scholarly conversation rather just embellishment.