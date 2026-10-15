Dubai cybersecurity company Dynova crosses $500,000 ARR in first year without venture capital

Gives start-ups, SMEs complete security function as single subscription from $2,500/ month
Dubai-based cybersecurity company Dynova has crossed $500,000 in annual recurring revenue in its first year, while remaining profitable, fully bootstrapped and without raising venture capital. Founded by security leaders from the banking and fintech sectors, the company offers startups and growing businesses a complete security function through a single subscription, from $2,500 a month.
Dynova is redefining how growing businesses approach cybersecurity by replacing multiple consultants, tools and individual projects with a comprehensive cybersecurity function through a single, affordable subscription. The subscription brings together virtual CISO leadership, a Data Protection Officer, a delivery team of security engineers and analysts, continuous penetration testing, compliance automation and a 24/7 Security Operations Centre.
As cybersecurity threats rise, UAE businesses face growing pressure to strengthen security and meet regulatory requirements. From fintech companies seeking CBUAE or VARA licences to healthcare businesses and organisations handling personal data, compliance now demands practical security measures beyond written policies. The growing urgency is evident in figures from the UAE Cyber Security Council, which reported approximately 600,000 attempted cyberattacks per day. Meanwhile, research by Positive Technologies found that the UAE accounted for 35% of recorded cyberattacks across the Gulf in the first half of 2026. For startups and SMEs operating with limited budgets and resources, meeting these demands presents a significant challenge.
Dynova combines strategic cybersecurity leadership with hands-on implementation, covering security testing, continuous monitoring, incident response, compliance support and audit evidence. It’s team brings experience from established financial institutions and organisations, including Equiti, Mashreq and the UAE Banks Federation.
Denis Yakimov, Founder and Managing Director of Dynova, said, “A fintech applying for a CBUAE or VARA licence is held to the same security standard as a bank, with fifteen people and no security budget. Founders were buying one-off projects and hoping it held together. We sell the security team, not the project: one subscription that gives them the whole function for less than the cost of a single mid-level hire. Crossing half a million dollars in ARR in our first year without raising a dirham tells us the price is right.”
Dynova is an official service provider within the Hub71 and Shorooq Partners startup ecosystems and a member of the BSI Associate Consultant Programme, through which it takes clients to ISO 27001 certification with BSI, a certification body usually associated with large enterprises. Its clients include OGold, the UAE digital precious metals investment platform with more than 1.5 million users, and Alfred Holdings, the group behind InsuranceMarket.ae.
For more information about Dynova and its cybersecurity services, visit www.business-ciso.com