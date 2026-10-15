Dubai cybersecurity company Dynova crosses $500,000 ARR in first year without venture capital

Denis Yakimov, Founder and Managing Director of Dynova, said, “A fintech applying for a CBUAE or VARA licence is held to the same security standard as a bank, with fifteen people and no security budget. Founders were buying one-off projects and hoping it held together. We sell the security team, not the project: one subscription that gives them the whole function for less than the cost of a single mid-level hire. Crossing half a million dollars in ARR in our first year without raising a dirham tells us the price is right.”