Drillcube opens EMEA Hub in Dubai — Bringing the underground mining one-stop-shop to the region

"Everything we make is Made for Miners — and we know that because we've been underground ourselves," said Jason Wasley, Founder and Managing Director of Drillcube. "I spent 25 years in the industry, starting as a jumbo operator, watching mines lose time and money managing thirty suppliers just to drill a hole and hold the ground around it. Mines don't lose money on the commodity price — they lose it waiting on a part that didn't show up. We built Drillcube to fix that for good. Opening in Dubai means we're in the same time zone, the same supply chain, and the same fight as our customers. We're not shipping to order from the other side of the world. We're holding the stock they need, where they need it, ready to go."