Dr Ali Bin Harmal Aldhaheri joins Arcapita’s Board of Directors

He more than 20 years of leadership experience across education and business

Gulf News Report
Dr Ali Bin Harmal Aldhaheri

Dubai: Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (“Arcapita”), the global alternative investment firm, today announced the appointment of Dr Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri to its Board of Directors. 

Dr Aldhaheri brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across education and business. He is the First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Founder and Chairman of Abu Dhabi University, Chairman of BHS Investment, Chairman of Magna Investment, and holds several senior roles, including Chairman of NEMA Holding, Managing Director of Bin Harmal Group, and board member of multiple listed companies.

His expertise in sectors such as IT, tourism, education, and real estate, alongside his participation in national economic and development initiatives, will enhance Arcapita’s strategic oversight as the Firm continues to expand its global portfolio. 

Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, Chairman of Arcapita, said: “We are pleased to welcome Dr Ali Bin Harmal Aldhaheri to the Board. His breadth of experience in business leadership and education will bring valuable insight to the Board’s discussions and support Arcapita in achieving its long-term strategic goals.” 

Hisham Abdulrahman Al Raee, Chief Executive Officer of Arcapita, added: “Dr Aldhaheri’s proven record of success and influential leadership across the region strongly aligns with our vision. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to enhancing governance and expanding our Board’s capabilities to better serve our investors and partners.” 

This appointment follows the recent additions of Abdulatif Al Fozan and Abdulaziz Al Mana to Arcapita’s Board and marks another step in strengthening its leadership as it continues to grow its global portfolio of alternative investments. 

