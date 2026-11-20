AI and free resources drive Dalilk Academy's mission to reshape English education
Dalilk Academy, an online platform and one of the largest Arabic-language platforms for learning English, said today that its content has reached more than 27 million people since 2014. More than 12 million now follow the work of its founder, Abdur Rahman Hijazi, and the academy has set itself a goal: to help 100 million people grow by 2030.
It began with one person and a phone camera. Hijazi started alone in 2014, recording lessons in his grandfather’s room. He knew the problem first-hand: his first IELTS practice score was 2.5, and he had memorised a 4,000-word dictionary only to forget most of it. What finally worked was daily practice, and he went on to an overall IELTS band 8.
“The method changed, not my talent,” Hijazi said. “I tell my learners that language is a muscle. You do not build it in one big session; you build it with daily reps.”
Dalilk’s approach is to give real value first. Learners can start with free lessons, a free three-minute speaking test and a free four-hour walkthrough of the founder’s book The Ambition Guide on YouTube, and many reach their goal with those alone.
The milestone comes as AI changes how people learn and what employers look for. On what Gulf employers want from graduates and professionals today, and where English fits, Hijazi said: “They want people who can communicate clearly, work in international teams, and keep learning as their jobs change, especially now that AI is reshaping many roles. English sits right in the middle of that. It is often the language of the meeting, the report and the client. A strong CV can open the door, but the interview and the first months on the job are where communication shows. That is where confident, practical English makes the difference.”
Reaching 100 million, rests on keeping the free layer strong, using technology including AI to give personal feedback at a scale one teacher never could, and holding quality high while the academy grows, because people only recommend what genuinely worked for them.
Hijazi has published research on spoken-English assessment on SSRN and Harvard Dataverse, was featured by Cambridge University Press in 2020, completed Executive Education at Cambridge (2026), and has spoken at LEARN 2025 in Riyadh and the Madinah AI Forum 2026.