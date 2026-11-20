The milestone comes as AI changes how people learn and what employers look for. On what Gulf employers want from graduates and professionals today, and where English fits, Hijazi said: “They want people who can communicate clearly, work in international teams, and keep learning as their jobs change, especially now that AI is reshaping many roles. English sits right in the middle of that. It is often the language of the meeting, the report and the client. A strong CV can open the door, but the interview and the first months on the job are where communication shows. That is where confident, practical English makes the difference.”