Games and AI simulations help employees strengthen their defences against cyber threats
CyberWaze Global, a UAE-headquartered cybersecurity consulting and technology services company, in strategic collaboration with Threatcop, expanded its innovative Cybersecurity Olympics initiative across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, introducing an engaging approach to employee cybersecurity awareness through gamification, artificial intelligence and immersive learning experiences.
As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, particularly with the rise of AI-powered phishing, deepfake fraud and social engineering, organisations must look beyond conventional cybersecurity training to strengthen their human line of defence.
The Cybersecurity Olympics is a 30-day gamified cybersecurity awareness programme designed to transform traditional employee training into an interactive, competitive and measurable learning experience.
Featuring 42 cybersecurity games, the programme combines cyber escape rooms, virtual reality missions, phishing simulations, AI-powered deepfake demonstrations and team-based challenges. Live leaderboards, knowledge assessments and awareness campaigns encourage employee participation while helping organisations identify knowledge gaps and strengthen cybersecurity behaviours.
Participating organisations were also able to access a free Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2026 toolkit to support internal campaigns and promote better cybersecurity habits among staff.
The initiative addresses critical threats, including phishing, identity compromise, social engineering, AI-driven impersonation and remote working security risks.
CyberWaze Global has already demonstrated the effectiveness of experiential cybersecurity engagement through the successful delivery of Cybersecurity Olympics programmes across multiple sectors in the UAE, including healthcare, aviation, logistics, government, and aluminium manufacturing, in collaboration with Threatcop.
The initiative brought interactive cybersecurity challenges into these diverse operational environments, reinforcing the importance of employee awareness in protecting sensitive information, supply chains, and critical digital infrastructure.
Building on this experience, CyberWaze aims to extend the initiative across government, healthcare, banking, telecommunications and other critical industries throughout the region.
Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of CyberWaze Global, said: "Technology alone cannot protect an organisation if its people are unprepared for evolving cyber threats. Cybersecurity awareness must move beyond traditional presentations and compliance exercises to become an engaging, practical experience. Through Cybersecurity Olympics, we are helping organisations transform employees from potential targets into confident defenders. Our vision is to make cybersecurity awareness a measurable part of organisational resilience, not merely an annual training requirement. As artificial intelligence reshapes the threat landscape, investing in human cybersecurity readiness is becoming just as important as investing in security technology."
Dip Jung Thapa, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Threatcop, added: "AI adoption is moving quickly across the Middle East, and a prepared workforce is central to cyber resilience. Our partnership with CyberWaze combines immersive experiences and realistic attack simulations to strengthen organisations' human line of defence."
Supporting the UAE and Saudi Arabia's digital transformation priorities, the initiative offers virtual, physical and hybrid delivery formats, enabling organisations to develop stronger security cultures through practical, continuous employee engagement.