Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of CyberWaze Global, said: "Technology alone cannot protect an organisation if its people are unprepared for evolving cyber threats. Cybersecurity awareness must move beyond traditional presentations and compliance exercises to become an engaging, practical experience. Through Cybersecurity Olympics, we are helping organisations transform employees from potential targets into confident defenders. Our vision is to make cybersecurity awareness a measurable part of organisational resilience, not merely an annual training requirement. As artificial intelligence reshapes the threat landscape, investing in human cybersecurity readiness is becoming just as important as investing in security technology."