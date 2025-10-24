Core Nutritionals, Unmatched to dazzle at Dubai Muscle Show 2025

The Dubai Muscle Show, the Middle East’s most influential fitness event, provides the ideal platform to showcase both brands to an engaged community of athletes, trainers, and enthusiasts. “Dubai’s fitness culture continues to grow at an incredible pace, and it mirrors the discipline, passion, and commitment that define Core Nutritionals and Unmatched,” said Doug Miller. “This event allows us to connect directly with the people who live and breathe performance, while introducing the region to the next generation of sports nutrition.”