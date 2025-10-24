Core Nutritionals, Unmatched to dazzle at Dubai Muscle Show 2025

Vivandi Distribution announced as Exclusive Distribution Partner in the UAE
Dubai is gearing up for an electrifying weekend of fitness, performance, and innovation as Core Nutritionals and Unmatched take the stage at the Dubai Muscle Show 2025, held from 24–26 October at the South Halls, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.
The two powerhouse American brands will be showcased by Vivandi Distribution, their exclusive distribution partner in the UAE, marking a significant step in expanding their regional presence and strengthening their commitment to the Middle East market.
Founded in 2004 by natural bodybuilding champion Doug Miller and pro figure competitor Stephanie Miller, Core Nutritionals has set new standards in transparency and integrity within the sports nutrition industry.
As one of the first brands to eliminate proprietary blends, Core Nutritionals paved the way for open-label formulations featuring clinically studied ingredients and full label disclosure. The brand’s approach is rooted in performance, quality, and taste—offering formulas that deliver results while providing a genuinely enjoyable experience through unique flavor systems and collaborations.
Unmatched, co-founded by fitness entrepreneur Kris Gethin, brings a forward-thinking perspective to sports nutrition by combining performance with longevity science. Designed for athletes, high performers, and biohackers, Unmatched focuses on recovery, resilience, and cellular health.
Every product is naturally flavored and sweetened, made with premium branded ingredients, and developed using cutting-edge nutrient technologies—demonstrating that clean, science-backed formulations can deliver both purity and taste.
The Dubai Muscle Show, the Middle East’s most influential fitness event, provides the ideal platform to showcase both brands to an engaged community of athletes, trainers, and enthusiasts. “Dubai’s fitness culture continues to grow at an incredible pace, and it mirrors the discipline, passion, and commitment that define Core Nutritionals and Unmatched,” said Doug Miller. “This event allows us to connect directly with the people who live and breathe performance, while introducing the region to the next generation of sports nutrition.”
Among the highlights at the Vivandi stand will be the official regional launch of the CORE Nutritionals and Transformers Flavor Series—an exclusive collaboration with Hasbro that pairs iconic Transformers-inspired designs with nostalgic flavor innovation.
The line includes Energon Pre-Workout, Allspark Hydration + EAA, and Proton Protein Blend, all available for sampling throughout the weekend alongside other best-selling Core Nutritionals products.
Adding to the excitement, IFBB Pro Farouk Al Ketbi, one of the UAE’s top Men’s Physique athletes, will appear at the booth as a Core Nutritionals ambassador. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet him, take photos, and learn more about his training philosophy and how he embodies the brand’s “Crush It” lifestyle.
Attendees will also experience Unmatched’s premium range of naturally flavored, scientifically formulated products that emphasize the brand’s holistic approach to performance, recovery, and longevity.
With Vivandi Distribution leading the partnership, this year’s Dubai Muscle Show marks a major milestone for Core Nutritionals® and Unmatched—showcasing their commitment to quality, innovation, and the growing fitness community in the UAE and beyond.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox