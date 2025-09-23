Consult Group Worldwide surpasses $752 million milestone, strengthening role in global wealth strategy

CGW blends fintech and advisory to equip partners for today’s volatile markets
Dubai, UAE: Consult Group Worldwide (CGW) has announced it has surpassed $752 million in capital raised, marking a significant milestone in its role as a strategic partner for wealth managers, family offices, asset managers, and independent financial advisers (IFAs).
Since its establishment in 2012, the Dubai-based firm has earned a reputation for delivering tailored, data-driven solutions that bridge traditional financial expertise with modern fintech innovation.
Founded by Peter Doyle, CGW was built to meet the rising demand for flexible, intelligent, and client-specific investment solutions. Over the past decade, the firm has set itself apart with a bespoke, strategy-led approach that combines advanced analytics, deep market insight, and emerging technologies to deliver sustainable outcomes for clients.
“Our mission has always been to provide solutions that are relevant, resilient, and sustainable. especially in today’s rapidly changing global financial environment,” said Peter Doyle, Founder and CEO of CGW. “Crossing this $752 million milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us and the value of anticipating market shifts rather than reacting to them.”
At the core of CGW’s methodology is the integration of fintech and advanced analytics at every stage of the investment process. By leveraging data-driven insights, risk modelling, and digital platforms, the firm helps clients identify new opportunities, strengthen diversification, and manage risk with precision.
Through this technology-first approach, CGW provides access to tools once reserved for large institutions, including AI-powered risk assessments and blockchain-enabled investment platforms.
Capital Access for Providers – Supporting SMEs and alternative investment creators in securing capital efficiently.
Advisor Empowerment – Equipping wealth managers, asset managers, and IFAs with technology-backed tools to deliver smarter strategies.
This dual focus creates a balanced investment ecosystem, enabling both capital users and providers to thrive. By blending fintech solutions with strategic advisory, CGW ensures partners are better prepared to navigate today’s volatile markets.
Looking ahead, CGW remains committed to market adaptability, with growth strategies centered on deeper technology integration, stronger risk frameworks, and an expanding global footprint. The company also sees opportunity in health-related investment trends and a continued emphasis on long-term value creation.
