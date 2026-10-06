ClickHouse appoints Datax Solution as authorised distributor in Middle East, Africa and India

Partnership expands ClickHouse adoption for real-time analytics and AI across key markets
Dubai: ClickHouse, Inc. and Datax Solution today announced a distribution agreement covering the Middle East, Africa, and India. Under the agreement, Datax Solution will act as an authorised distributor for ClickHouse in these markets. ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database built for real-time data processing and analytics at scale.
ClickHouse is built for speed and scale, enabling organisations to query billions of rows of data in milliseconds. Its adoption is rapidly growing among enterprises in the financial services, telecommunications, e-commerce, media, and technology sectors that require instant insights from massive volumes of data. The agreement adds Datax Solution as a regional distribution partner in the Middle East, Africa, and India.
"We are proud to be appointed as the Authorised Distributor of ClickHouse across the Middle East, Africa, and India. Real-time analytics is no longer a competitive advantage; it is a business necessity. ClickHouse's performance and open architecture make it the definitive choice for enterprises that need to act on data at the speed of their business," said Abhijit Chaterji, Managing Director, Datax Solution. "This partnership strengthens our portfolio with one of the most exciting and fastest-growing database technologies in the world, and we look forward to introducing ClickHouse to our extensive network of enterprise customers and channel partners across these regions."
Datax Solution brings deep expertise in distributing and deploying enterprise open-source software and database technologies. The company has an established reseller network and partner ecosystem across the MEA, India, and other key markets, and has a strong track record of bringing leading global technology vendors to regional enterprise customers.
"Businesses across the Middle East, Africa, and India need to put their data to work in real time, whether they’re serving customers, monitoring operations, or building AI applications. ClickHouse provides the query speed and concurrency these workloads demand," said Christian Mataheru, GTM leader Middle East, ClickHouse. "Our partnership with Datax Solution combines that technology with local market knowledge and relationships across the reseller community. That gives us a practical way to reach more customers and understand what they need as they adopt ClickHouse. We look forward to working with Datax Solution and its partners to help customers put real-time analytics into production."