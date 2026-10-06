ClickHouse appoints Datax Solution as authorised distributor in Middle East, Africa and India

"We are proud to be appointed as the Authorised Distributor of ClickHouse across the Middle East, Africa, and India. Real-time analytics is no longer a competitive advantage; it is a business necessity. ClickHouse's performance and open architecture make it the definitive choice for enterprises that need to act on data at the speed of their business," said Abhijit Chaterji, Managing Director, Datax Solution. "This partnership strengthens our portfolio with one of the most exciting and fastest-growing database technologies in the world, and we look forward to introducing ClickHouse to our extensive network of enterprise customers and channel partners across these regions."