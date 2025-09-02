Chipotle expands in UAE with Al Shaya Group, opens at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi

In April of last year, Chipotle began its expansion into the Middle East with the opening of a restaurant at The Avenues, Kuwait's largest shopping mall. This marked the company's first entry into a new country in over a decade. Since then, Alshaya Group has opened six Chipotle restaurants, three in Kuwait and three in the UAE. A seventh location is set to open at Villaggio Mall in Doha in September, with additional restaurants planned for the UAE and Kuwait by the end of the year.