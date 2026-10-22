Burjeel Hospital partners with South Korea’s ARPI to advance AI-powered cardiac diagnostics

Dr Georgie Thomas, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & HOD, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said, “In cardiac care, the decisions made during the initial assessment can shape the entire patient journey. AI can help physicians recognize key diagnostic signals earlier and make more informed decisions. But for any technology to deliver meaningful clinical value, it must be rigorously evaluated and integrated responsibly into existing care pathways. Through this collaboration, we want to ensure that innovation translates into earlier detection, timely interventions, and better outcomes for our patients.”