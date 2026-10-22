Burjeel Hospital partners with South Korea’s ARPI to advance AI-powered cardiac diagnostics

Agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026
Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea-based ARPI Inc. to explore the clinical validation of AI-powered electrocardiogram (ECG) interpretation technology. The collaboration aims to strengthen early identification of cardiovascular disease and support timely, informed clinical decisions.
The MoU was signed at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit in the presence of Lee Won-ik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings. Dr Ashiq Moideen of Burjeel Hospital and Joonghee Kim, CEO of ARPI Inc., signed the MoU.
The collaboration supports Burjeel 2.0, the Group’s transformation strategy focused on strengthening clinical excellence, accelerating decision-making, and expanding complex care capabilities through advanced technologies. It brings together Burjeel’s cardiovascular expertise and ARPI’s diagnostic technology to explore new approaches to early detection and clinical assessment.
At the centre of the collaboration is ECG Buddy, ARPI’s AI-powered ECG interpretation and clinical decision-support solution. Designed to help healthcare professionals analyse electrocardiograms, the technology can identify cardiac rhythm abnormalities and provide additional insights into potential cardiovascular risks. The partnership will explore pilot implementation and clinical validation within Burjeel’s healthcare facilities to assess its performance and potential clinical benefits.
The initiative builds on Burjeel Hospital’s growing capabilities in advanced cardiovascular medicine. The hospital recently introduced one of the GCC’s first-of-its-kind AI-powered catheterisation laboratories, equipped with Siemens Healthineers’ ARTIS icono.vision platform. Combining AI-assisted imaging, advanced 3D visualisation, and real-time procedural guidance, the facility supports complex interventional cardiology, structural heart procedures, and other minimally invasive treatments.
Together with its specialist cardiac services and multidisciplinary clinical teams, these capabilities support a coordinated approach to cardiovascular care, from initial assessment and diagnosis to advanced interventions.
Dr Georgie Thomas, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & HOD, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said, “In cardiac care, the decisions made during the initial assessment can shape the entire patient journey. AI can help physicians recognize key diagnostic signals earlier and make more informed decisions. But for any technology to deliver meaningful clinical value, it must be rigorously evaluated and integrated responsibly into existing care pathways. Through this collaboration, we want to ensure that innovation translates into earlier detection, timely interventions, and better outcomes for our patients.”
Under the agreement, the two organisations will explore retrospective and prospective clinical validation studies using anonymized ECG data. These studies may assess diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, workflow efficiency, and clinical utility to determine how the technology performs within local healthcare settings. The collaboration also provides opportunities for joint clinical research, scientific publications, and knowledge exchange between healthcare and technology experts in the UAE and South Korea.
Dr Jisoon Park, Director of the Korean Pavilion at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said, “South Korea has made significant advances in medical technology and clinical innovation, and this partnership offers an opportunity to bring that expertise to the UAE. Building on the strong connections between our healthcare systems, the collaboration will explore how Korean-developed AI technologies can support clinical practice, strengthen knowledge exchange, and improve patient care in the region.”
According to ARPI, ECG Buddy has received regulatory approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and holds CE certification. The company reports that its technology is used in more than 150 hospitals in South Korea and processes approximately 300,000 ECGs each month.
Joonghee Kim, CEO of ARPI Inc., said: “Our partnership with Burjeel Hospital represents an important opportunity to bring AI-powered ECG interpretation into a new clinical environment and evaluate its potential to support cardiovascular care. By combining ARPI’s technological expertise with Burjeel’s advanced clinical capabilities, we aim to generate meaningful clinical evidence and explore how AI can help healthcare professionals identify cardiovascular risks and make more informed decisions. We look forward to advancing this collaboration and contributing to the development of AI-enabled cardiac diagnostics in the region.”
A joint working group comprising clinical, research, regulatory, IT, and business representatives will coordinate the proposed studies, review clinical workflow and regulatory requirements, and assess next steps. Subject to successful clinical validation, applicable regulatory approvals, and mutually agreed terms, the organizations may explore wider implementation across Burjeel facilities and potential opportunities in the GCC and the broader Middle East and North Africa region. The collaboration reinforces Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to evidence-based innovation under Burjeel 2.0, combining advanced clinical capabilities with emerging technologies to improve the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of specialised cardiovascular care.