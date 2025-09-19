Breez by Danube: Dubai Maritime City's tallest tower offers panoramic sea views and luxury living

“At Danube, our mission has always been to seamlessly blend luxury with affordability. With Breez by Danube, we’re not just offering homes — we’re delivering a premium waterfront lifestyle with panoramic sea views in one of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations. Dubai has consistently witnessed some of the highest ROI and value appreciation in waterfront properties, and Breez takes this legacy further," said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.