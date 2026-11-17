Company expects to reach 8,000 tonnes this year and is aiming for 20,800 tonnes in 2027
Bone Crepe Chocolates, a chocolate manufacturing company, announced that its annual chocolate production has grown from 249 tonnes in 2023 to more than 3,840 tonnes in 2025, a fifteen-fold increase in just two years. Output stood at 977 tonnes in 2024. The company expects to reach 8,000 tonnes this year and is aiming for 20,800 tonnes in 2027.
The chocolate is made at the company’s factory in Ajman’s Jurf Industrial Area and supplied to the UAE market and beyond. The growth reflects a wider shift in the region, where shoppers increasingly want premium sweets that are made close to home, with flavours that feel familiar.
Bone Crepe’s range blends classic chocolate with regional flavours. Alongside pistachio kunafa chocolate and kunafa bites, it includes chocolate-coated wafer rolls, chocosticks, wafers with creamy fillings and assorted gift boxes for sharing and special occasions. The group’s Arabic sweets arm, Bone Crepe Arabic Sweets, is also expanding, with plans to raise daily output from three tonnes to 15 tonnes by 2027.
“Customers here know good sweets, and they expect the best,” said Mahmoud Nasreldin Mohamed Ali, founder of Bone Crepe. “Our job is to make sure every piece meets that standard, whether it is a simple wafer or a premium gift box.”
Meeting demand has required heavy investment in production technology, new recipes and food safety standards. The company says it will keep developing new recipes and formats and strengthening its sourcing and food safety practices, and that steady investment, rather than shortcuts, is its answer to the challenges of rapid growth, including keeping quality consistent and finding and training skilled staff. Its goal is to become a leading group in the GCC and beyond.
“The UAE gave me the platform to build my business,” said Mohamed Ali. “Now it is our responsibility to keep raising the standard, so that ‘made in the UAE’ always means quality.”
Mohamed Ali first stepped into confectionery at the age of seven and has spent more than 20 years in the industry. “I learned early that sweets are about more than taste,” he said. “They are part of every celebration, every family gathering. When you make them, you are part of people’s happiest moments.” He says the same principles guide his business approach: “Quality first, honesty always, and never stop improving.”
Bone Crepe is a chocolate and confectionery business specialising in manufacturing, product development and distribution, with operations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.