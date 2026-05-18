Bahrain’s CTM360 receives global recognition in Gartner Magic Quadrant, marking historic milestone for the Arab world

CTM360 recognised among global cybersecurity leaders shaping future of CTI
CTM360 has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first-ever Arab World software technology to be named among the 17 globally leading companies for “Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI)”. This is reflected in Gartner’s First CTI Magic Quadrant report, published on 4th May, signifying that the global CTI market’s innovation now deserves recognition of leaders that are shaping the future of CTI.
Gartner is the world’s leading information technology research firm, widely recognised for its influential Magic Quadrant reports, considered by many as the benchmark for identifying global technology leaders and future industry trends. Companies included in a Magic Quadrant are recognized among the leading innovators in their respective categories.
When it comes to the IT innovation history of the Arab world, this region has produced several successful technology companies over the years. While many adapted global ideas for regional markets, CTM360 has consistently focused on building novel technologies that are recognised globally, and now the company serves customers in more than 100 countries.
CTM360 previously has also received recognition from international research firms, including Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Innovation Leadership Award for Digital Risk Protection and Forrester’s New Wave: Digital Risk Protection, Q3 2018. The latest inclusion in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant represents a new defining milestone for the company.
“I started this journey nearly 30 years ago with the ambition to help transform the region from consumers of technology into globally recognised producers of innovation,” said Mirza Asrar Baig, Founder and CEO of CTM360. “Alhamdulillah, after several unsuccessful attempts, CTM360, which we established over 10 years ago, has made that vision a reality. But we still have a long way to go as we continue innovating for the future threat landscape and scaling globally through AI.”
Cybersecurity, and especially Cyber Threat Intelligence, continues to gain strategic importance as governments and enterprises reinforce their security posture and improve visibility across critical national infrastructure. Gartner specifically recognised CTM360’s strengths, noting that its “focus on regulated industries and national-level sector mapping reinforces differentiated value.”
CTM360 also stands out in the report that the company has remained bootstrapped without external funding, while competing alongside global cybersecurity leaders.
The company proudly carries its vision of “Cyber Security from Bahrain to the World,” reflecting the Kingdom’s strong leadership vision and supportive innovation ecosystem, local talent pool, and government-backed initiatives that have played a significant role in CTM360’s global success.
As CTM360 continues to expand its international footprint, the company is preparing for another major milestone by serving as a Bronze Sponsor at the FIRST Conference 2026, taking place from June 14–19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, USA, further strengthening its position as an emerging global cybersecurity innovator from the Arab World.