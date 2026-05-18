Bahrain’s CTM360 receives global recognition in Gartner Magic Quadrant, marking historic milestone for the Arab world

“I started this journey nearly 30 years ago with the ambition to help transform the region from consumers of technology into globally recognised producers of innovation,” said Mirza Asrar Baig, Founder and CEO of CTM360. “Alhamdulillah, after several unsuccessful attempts, CTM360, which we established over 10 years ago, has made that vision a reality. But we still have a long way to go as we continue innovating for the future threat landscape and scaling globally through AI.”