AX Premium Properties secures Rank 1 Award from Reportage Developer

Award received for second consecutive year
AX Premium Properties has announced another major milestone in its real estate journey after securing the Rank 1 Award from Reportage Developer for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its position as one of the market’s top-performing real estate firms in Dubai. This recognition reflects the company’s consistent results, strong client trust, and commitment to delivering high standards in a competitive property market.
The latest achievement marks a Rank 1 recognition from Reportage Developer for outstanding real estate performance for two consecutive years, highlighting AX Premium Properties’ ability to maintain excellence through market knowledge, strategic sales efforts, and a customer-focused approach.
The award also underlines the strength of the company's ongoing partnership with Reportage Developer which operates as a developer of ambitious projects that expand its footprint in the real estate industry. AX Premium Properties has worked to advance key projects through its two years of operations, which have helped the partnership maintain its successful performance.
Commenting on the recognition, Nadeem Sufy, CEO of AX Premium Properties, said, “Winning the Rank 1 Award from Reportage Developer for the second year in a row is a proud moment for all of us at AX Premium Properties. This achievement reflects the hard work of our team, the trust of our clients, and the strong relationship we have built with Reportage Developer. We remain committed to raising the bar, delivering value, and helping our clients make confident real estate decisions.”
Based in Dubai, AX Premium Properties offers a broad range of real estate services, including property management, investment advisory, capital management, financing support, and brokerage services, serving clients with a focus on expertise and service excellence.
The company stated that the award serves a dual purpose which honors their past accomplishments and provides future guidance for their operations. AX Premium Properties plans to expand its current success by developing enduring client connections, together with adopting new technologies and providing top-quality real estate services.
The consecutive awards represent a critical milestone for AX Premium Properties which will enable the company to achieve even more success in the upcoming years.