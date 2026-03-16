AX Premium Properties secures Rank 1 Award from Reportage Developer

Commenting on the recognition, Nadeem Sufy, CEO of AX Premium Properties, said, “Winning the Rank 1 Award from Reportage Developer for the second year in a row is a proud moment for all of us at AX Premium Properties. This achievement reflects the hard work of our team, the trust of our clients, and the strong relationship we have built with Reportage Developer. We remain committed to raising the bar, delivering value, and helping our clients make confident real estate decisions.”